Sunday, December 18, 2022
• Community Policing – Officers participated in the Christmas Parade.
• Suspicious Vehicle – Rose Dr – Officers contacted. Vehicle searched. Citation issued.
• Domestic – Aberdeen Way – Investigated. Determined a crime was committed. Party arrested and transported to Sherburne Jail.
Saturday, December 17, 2022
• 911 Hang Up – Lake Ridge – Responded. Phone issue. No problems.
• Traffic Stop – Hwy 10/Co Rd 14 – Stop for equipment. Driver found to have a warrant. Arrested and booked into Sherburne Jail.
• Disturbance – Gunter Way – Mediated.
• Lost Property – Independence Dr – Report taken.
• Found Animal – Fair Meadows Cir – Found dog. Returned to owner.
• Parking Complaint – Putnam Ave – Request to have vehicles moved.
• Traffic Stop – Highline/Co Rd 5 – Expired registration. Citation issued.
• Parking – City Wide – Citations issued for winter parking violations.
Friday, December 16, 2022
• Domestic – Eagle Lk Rd S – Investigated. No crime committed. Mediated.
• Traffic Stop – Eagle Lk Rd/Eagle Lk Rd – Stop for red light violation. Citation issued.
• 911 Hang Up – Lena Trl – Responded. Accidental dial.
• Traffic Complaint – Co Rd 43 – Report of possible impaired driver that walked into a business. Officers checked the area but did not locate the vehicle.
• Dog Complaint – Traverse Ln – Report of dogs that attacked neighbor. Owner spoken with.
• Lift Assist – Norwood Ln – Assisted an uninjured person from the floor.
• Fraud – Glenwood Ave – Report of credit cards opened in party’s name.
• Found Animal – Gunter Way – Found dog. Returned to owner.
• Dog Complaint – 204th Ave – Barking dog complaint.
• Agency Assist – 218th Ave – Assisted deputy on a medical emergency call.
• Agency Assist – Co Rd 50 – Assisted deputy check on a vehicle in the ditch.
• Parking – City Wide – Parking citations issued for winter parking violations.
• Suspicious Vehicle – Aberdeen Way – Vehicle in the roadway. Found to have slid down the driveway. Owner contacted.
Thursday, December 15, 2022
• Vehicle Off Road – Eagle Lk Rd N/Aberdeen Way – Minor damage from incident.
• 911 Hang Up – Mitchell Rd – Investigated. Found to be a misdial while snow blowing.
• Lost Property – Lake Ave – Report taken for lost property.
• Traffic Complaint – Co Rd 43/211th Ave – Reported vehicle went into the ditch. DWI investigation conducted. Driver was assisted to a safe location.
• Fraud – Shore Acres Dr – Lost cards used. Report taken.
• Public Assist – Hennepin Ave/Lakeshore Dr – Assisted a motorist to a safe location from their broken-down vehicle.
• Agency Assist – 182nd Ave – Assisted deputies on a possible home invasion call.
• Parking – City Wide – Parking citations issued for winter parking violations.
• Agency Assist – Hwy 10/Sherburne Estates – Assisted State Patrol during a DWI investigation from a traffic complaint. The driver was arrested.
Wednesday, December 14, 2022
• Domestic – Glenwood Ave – Investigated. No crime committed. Mediated.
• Agency Assist – Julie Way – Assisted Sherburne Probations.
• Suspicious Activity – Rose Dr – Report of a party outside a business asking customers to help with gas money. After receiving money, the party left without purchasing gas.
• Vehicle Off Road – Hwy 10/Co Rd 81 – Two vehicles in the ditch to be towed out.
Tuesday, December 13, 2022
• Community Policing – ER Walmart – Participated in the Shop with a Cop program.
• Juvenile Complaint – Mitchell Rd – Assisted parents with their child.
• Agency Assist – Lake St N – Attempted to arrest a party with a warrant.
• Suspicious Vehicle – Pleasant Ave – Vehicle was gone on arrival.
• Forgery – Egret Ave – Report taken.
• Domestic – Englewood Dr – Investigated. Mediated. Asked Co-Responder to follow-up.
• Parking – City Wide – Parking citations issued for winter parking violations.
• Suspicious Vehicle – 198th Ave – Contacted a party near a running vehicle near businesses. Party ID and story checked out.
Monday, December 12, 2022
• Drugs – Sherburne Ave – Information shared with officer.
• Domestic – Lake St S – Investigated. Mediated.
• Juvenile Complaint – Eagle Lk Rd S – Juvenile possessed a controlled substance. Cited.
• Disturbance – River Oaks Park – Confrontation reported.
• Crash – 168th/Marketplace Dr – Investigated. Road rage caused a property damage crash.
• Traffic Stop – Hwy 10/168th St – Stop for registration. Driver revoked. Vehicle searched. Citation issued.
• Harassment – Pleasant Ave – Report taken of suspicious activity and harassment. Other party spoken with about unwanted behavior.
• Disturbance – Blanding Ct – Documented property damage.
• Parking – City Wide – Parking citations issued for winter parking violations.
• Agency Assist – Sanford Ave – Hennepin Co Sheriff – Request to contact the owner of a vehicle apparently abandoned. Contact made. Vehicle was not stolen.
• Traffic Complaint – Glenwood Ave/Birch – Officer stopped vehicle. Driver was lost.
