Sunday, August 8
• Hwy 10/Lake St. S. - Vehicle Crash with Injuries.
• 5000 Blk Mitchell Rd. - Disturbance - Officers dispatched mediate a verbal disturbance.
• Ormsbee St./Forest Rd. - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
• 300 Blk Fern St. - Marijuana in a Vehicle - Officer stopped vehicle for a traffic violation, could smell burning marijuana, driver issued summons for Marijuana Possession.
Saturday, August 7
• 15000 Blk Hwy 10 - Felony Narcotic and GM Warrant Arrest – Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, Felony Narcotics located and GM Warrant, booked into jail.
• Hwy 10/Powell St. - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
• 5600 Loon Dr. - Juvenile Complaint - Report of disorderly juveniles, mediated by officers.
• Justice Pl./Harrison Dr. - Revoked Driver - issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
• 300 Blk Monroe St. - Theft - Report of property theft, investigation ongoing.
• 300 Blk Lake St. S. – Vandalism – Report of damage done to vehicle.
• 300 Blk Pleasant Ave. - Juvenile Complaint - Report of disorderly juvenile, mediated by officers.
• Hwy 10/Euclid Ave. - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
• Eagle Lake Rd./Forest Rd. - DWI - Driver stopped for a traffic violation and found to be under the influence of alcohol. Arrested, see bookings for charges.
Friday, August 6
• Hwy 25/CR 11 - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
• Traverse Ln./Engle Wood Dr. - Juvenile Complaint - Report of disorderly juveniles, mediated by officers.
• Hwy 10/165th Ave. - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
• 100 Blk Euclid Ave. - Loud Noise - Report of loud music, warned for noise ordinance.
• 100 Blk Mount Curve Ave. - Warrant Arrest - Suspect located on an outstanding arrest warrant, booked into jail.
• 100 Blk Henry Rd. - Harassment - Officers investigated verbal harassment between parties.
• 5000 Blk Edinburgh Way - Harassment - Officers investigated harassment via text message/phone calls.
• Lake St. S./Monroe St. - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
Thursday, August 5, 2021
• Highline Dr./Sterling Dr. - Vehicle Crash - Report of a vehicle crash with no injuries, report completed.
• 107 Henry Rd. - Disturbance - Officers dispatched mediate a verbal disturbance.
• 200 Jefferson Blvd - Fraud - Officers investigating fraud complaint.
Wednesday, August 4
• 100 Blk Hillside St. - Fraud - Officers investigating fraud complaint.
• 700 Blk Eagle Lake Rd. S. - Juvenile Complaint - Report of disorderly juvenile, mediated by officers.
Tuesday, August 3
• 100 Blk Jefferson Blvd. - DWI - Driver stopped for a traffic violation and found to be under the influence of alcohol. Arrested, see bookings for charges.
• 700 Blk Rose Dr. - Theft - Report of property theft, investigation ongoing.
• 700 Blk Rose Dr. - Theft - Report of property theft, investigation ongoing.
• 480 Fern St. - Fraud - Officers investigating fraud complaint.
Monday, August 2
• n800 Blk Harrison Dr. - Juvenile Complaint - Report of disorderly juvenile, mediated by officers.
• 40 Blk Lake St. S. - Disturbance - Officers dispatched mediate a verbal disturbance.
• 16000 Blk 197th Ave. - Vehicle Crash - Report of a vehicle crash with no injuries, report completed.
• Glenwood Ave./CR 43 - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.