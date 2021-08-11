Sunday, August 8

• Hwy 10/Lake St. S. - Vehicle Crash with Injuries. 

• 5000 Blk Mitchell Rd. - Disturbance - Officers dispatched mediate a verbal disturbance.

• Ormsbee St./Forest Rd. - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.

• 300 Blk Fern St. - Marijuana in a Vehicle - Officer stopped vehicle for a traffic violation, could smell burning marijuana, driver issued summons for Marijuana Possession.

Saturday, August 7

• 15000 Blk Hwy 10 - Felony Narcotic and GM Warrant Arrest – Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, Felony Narcotics located and GM Warrant, booked into jail.

• Hwy 10/Powell St. - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.

• 5600 Loon Dr. - Juvenile Complaint - Report of disorderly juveniles, mediated by officers.

• Justice Pl./Harrison Dr. - Revoked Driver - issued summons for Driving While Revoked.

• 300 Blk Monroe St. - Theft - Report of property theft, investigation ongoing.

• 300 Blk Lake St. S. – Vandalism – Report of damage done to vehicle. 

• 300 Blk Pleasant Ave. - Juvenile Complaint - Report of disorderly juvenile, mediated by officers.

• Hwy 10/Euclid Ave. - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.

• Eagle Lake Rd./Forest Rd. - DWI - Driver stopped for a traffic violation and found to be under the influence of alcohol.  Arrested, see bookings for charges.

Friday, August 6

• Hwy 25/CR 11 - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.

• Traverse Ln./Engle Wood Dr. - Juvenile Complaint - Report of disorderly juveniles, mediated by officers.

• Hwy 10/165th Ave. - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.

• 100 Blk Euclid Ave. - Loud Noise - Report of loud music, warned for noise ordinance.

• 100 Blk Mount Curve Ave. - Warrant Arrest - Suspect located on an outstanding arrest warrant, booked into jail.

• 100 Blk Henry Rd. - Harassment - Officers investigated verbal harassment between parties.

• 5000 Blk Edinburgh Way - Harassment - Officers investigated harassment via text message/phone calls.

• Lake St. S./Monroe St. - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.

Thursday, August 5, 2021

• Highline Dr./Sterling Dr. - Vehicle Crash - Report of a vehicle crash with no injuries, report completed.

• 107 Henry Rd. - Disturbance - Officers dispatched mediate a verbal disturbance.

• 200 Jefferson Blvd - Fraud - Officers investigating fraud complaint.

Wednesday, August 4

• 100 Blk Hillside St. - Fraud - Officers investigating fraud complaint.

• 700 Blk Eagle Lake Rd. S. - Juvenile Complaint - Report of disorderly juvenile, mediated by officers.

Tuesday, August 3

• 100 Blk Jefferson Blvd. - DWI - Driver stopped for a traffic violation and found to be under the influence of alcohol.  Arrested, see bookings for charges.

• 700 Blk Rose Dr. - Theft - Report of property theft, investigation ongoing.

• 700 Blk Rose Dr. - Theft - Report of property theft, investigation ongoing.

• 480 Fern St. - Fraud - Officers investigating fraud complaint.

Monday, August 2

• n800 Blk Harrison Dr. - Juvenile Complaint - Report of disorderly juvenile, mediated by officers.

• 40 Blk Lake St. S. - Disturbance - Officers dispatched mediate a verbal disturbance.

• 16000 Blk 197th Ave. - Vehicle Crash - Report of a vehicle crash with no injuries, report completed.

• Glenwood Ave./CR 43 - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.

Load comments