Sunday, Aug. 29

• 1100 Blk Kilbirnie Rd. - Fraud - Officers investigating fraud complaint.

Saturday, Aug. 28

• CR 43/CR 15 - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.

• 22400 BLK CR 5 - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.

• 711 Rose Dr. - Vehicle Crash - Report of a vehicle crash with no injuries, report completed.

• 11 Ave. SE/10 St SE - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.

Friday, Aug. 27

• University Dr. SE/12th Ave. SE - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.

• Hwy 10/Proctor Ave. NW - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.

• Hwy 10/137th St. SE - Marijuana in a Vehicle - Officer stopped vehicle for a traffic violation, could smell burning marijuana, driver issued summons for Marijuana Possession.

 Thursday, Aug. 26

• Hwy 10/CR 81 - Court Order Violation – Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation. Party in vehicle found to be in violation of a no contact order. Arrested and booked into jail, see bookings for charges.

• 115 Henry Rd. - Property Damage - Report of damage done to window.

Wednesday, Aug. 25

• 700 Blk Harrison Dr. - Disturbance - Officers dispatched mediate a verbal disturbance.

• 700 Blk Harrison Dr. - Harassment - Officers investigated harassment via text message/phone calls.

• 16000 Blk 198th Ave. NW. - Harassment - Officers investigated harassment via text message/phone calls.

• 200 Blk Jefferson Blvd. - Felony Narcotic Arrest. Arrested and booked into jail, see bookings for charges.

Tuesday, Aug. 24

• 700 Blk Harrison Dr. - Disturbance - Officers dispatched mediate a verbal disturbance.

• 600 Blk Minnesota Ave. - Vehicle Crash - Report of a vehicle crash with minor injuries, report completed.

• 100 Blk Lagoon Ave. - Trespassing - Report of a suspect at property who was not welcome there, suspect removed by officers.

• 200 Blk Jefferson Blvd. - Property Damage - Report of possible damage done to vehicle from fallen tree.

• Hwy 10/CR81 - Cancelled IPS Driver - Driver stopped for a traffic violation, found to be Cancelled Inimical to Public Safety. 

• Hwy 10/CR 81 - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.

Monday, Aug. 23

• 600 Blk Minnesota Ave. - Juvenile Complaint - Report of disorderly juveniles, mediated by officers.

• 15000 Blk Hwy 10 - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.

• 5600 Blk Loon Dr. - Domestic Disturbance - Officers mediated a verbal domestic altercation.

• Hwy 10/Lakeshore Dr. - Warrant Arrest - Suspect located on an outstanding arrest warrant, booked into jail.

Load comments