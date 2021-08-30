Sunday, Aug. 29
• 1100 Blk Kilbirnie Rd. - Fraud - Officers investigating fraud complaint.
Saturday, Aug. 28
• CR 43/CR 15 - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
• 22400 BLK CR 5 - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
• 711 Rose Dr. - Vehicle Crash - Report of a vehicle crash with no injuries, report completed.
• 11 Ave. SE/10 St SE - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
Friday, Aug. 27
• University Dr. SE/12th Ave. SE - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
• Hwy 10/Proctor Ave. NW - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
• Hwy 10/137th St. SE - Marijuana in a Vehicle - Officer stopped vehicle for a traffic violation, could smell burning marijuana, driver issued summons for Marijuana Possession.
Thursday, Aug. 26
• Hwy 10/CR 81 - Court Order Violation – Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation. Party in vehicle found to be in violation of a no contact order. Arrested and booked into jail, see bookings for charges.
• 115 Henry Rd. - Property Damage - Report of damage done to window.
Wednesday, Aug. 25
• 700 Blk Harrison Dr. - Disturbance - Officers dispatched mediate a verbal disturbance.
• 700 Blk Harrison Dr. - Harassment - Officers investigated harassment via text message/phone calls.
• 16000 Blk 198th Ave. NW. - Harassment - Officers investigated harassment via text message/phone calls.
• 200 Blk Jefferson Blvd. - Felony Narcotic Arrest. Arrested and booked into jail, see bookings for charges.
Tuesday, Aug. 24
• 700 Blk Harrison Dr. - Disturbance - Officers dispatched mediate a verbal disturbance.
• 600 Blk Minnesota Ave. - Vehicle Crash - Report of a vehicle crash with minor injuries, report completed.
• 100 Blk Lagoon Ave. - Trespassing - Report of a suspect at property who was not welcome there, suspect removed by officers.
• 200 Blk Jefferson Blvd. - Property Damage - Report of possible damage done to vehicle from fallen tree.
• Hwy 10/CR81 - Cancelled IPS Driver - Driver stopped for a traffic violation, found to be Cancelled Inimical to Public Safety.
• Hwy 10/CR 81 - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
Monday, Aug. 23
• 600 Blk Minnesota Ave. - Juvenile Complaint - Report of disorderly juveniles, mediated by officers.
• 15000 Blk Hwy 10 - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
• 5600 Blk Loon Dr. - Domestic Disturbance - Officers mediated a verbal domestic altercation.
• Hwy 10/Lakeshore Dr. - Warrant Arrest - Suspect located on an outstanding arrest warrant, booked into jail.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.