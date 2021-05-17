Sunday, May 16, 2021
- Lake St/Tarry Town - Felony Narcotic Arrest – Officer stopped vehicle as he new the driver to have a suspended license, could smell the odor of marijuana, vehicle searched, officer located marijuana and methamphetamine, driver arrested and transported to jail.
- 5100 blk Edinburgh Way - Domestic Assault - Officers dispatched to a domestic disturbance, on individual found to have been assaulted, suspect arrested and booked into jail for Domestic Assault.
- 100 blk Eagle Lake Rd - DWI - Driver reported to be impaired, found to be under the influence of alcohol, arrested and booked into jail, see bookings for charges.
- 100 blk Eagle Lake Rd - DWI - Driver stopped for a traffic violation and found to be under the influence of alcohol. Arrested and booked into jail, see bookings for charges.
- 500 blk Humboldt Dr - Marijuana in a Vehicle - Officer stopped vehicle for a traffic violation, could smell burning marijuana, driver issued summons for Marijuana Possession.
Saturday, May 15, 2021
- CR 43/Glenwood Ave - Vehicle Crash with Injuries. Party transported to hospital.
- Hwy 10/Fern St - DWI - Driver reported to be impaired, found to be under the influence of narcotics, arrested.
- Lake St/Monroe St - Felony Narcotic Arrest – Driver stopped for traffic violation, officer saw drug paraphernalia in plain view, driver had signs of impairment, vehicle searched, officer located methamphetamine, THC wax, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia. Driver arrested for DWI and narcotics.
- CR 17/Hwy 10 - DWI - Driver stopped for a traffic violation and found to be under the influence of alcohol. Arrested and booked into jail, see bookings for charges.
Friday, May 14, 2021
- Hwy 10/CR 50 - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
- 1000 blk Kilbirnie Rd - Disturbance - Officers dispatched mediate a verbal disturbance.
- CR 43/Park Ave - DWI - Driver reported to be impaired, found to be under the influence of alcohol, arrested and booked into jail, see bookings for charges.
- 200 blk Jefferson Blvd - DWI - Driver stopped for a traffic violation and found to be under the influence of alcohol. Arrested and booked into jail, see bookings for charges.
- 200 blk Jefferson Blvd - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
Thursday, May 13, 2021
- Hwy 10/CR 81 - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
- 3300 blk Lake View Ln - Vehicle Crash - Report of a vehicle crash with no injuries, report completed.
- 129 Henry Rd - Harassment - Officers investigated verbal harassment between parties.
- 300 blk Fern St - Domestic Disturbance - Officers mediated a verbal domestic altercation.
- CR 11/Hwy 25 - Marijuana in a Vehicle - Officer stopped vehicle for a traffic violation, could smell burning marijuana, driver issued summons for Marijuana Possession.
- Eagle Lake Rd/Putnam Ave - Marijuana in a Vehicle - Officer stopped vehicle for a traffic violation, could smell burning marijuana, driver issued summons for Marijuana Possession.
Wednesday, May 12, 2021
- 711 Rose Dr - Theft – Suspect located and detained, issued summons for Theft and issued Trespass Notice.
Tuesday, May 11, 2021
- 5000 blk Edinburgh Way - Domestic Disturbance - Officers mediated a verbal domestic altercation.
- 129 Henry Rd - Disturbance - Officers dispatched mediate a verbal disturbance.
- 100 blk Eagle Lake Rd - Vehicle Crash - Report of a vehicle crash with no injuries, report completed.
- 700 blk Minnesota Ave - Fraud - Officers investigating fraud complaint.
- 700 blk Minnesota Ave - Juvenile Complaint - Report of a disorderly juvenile, mediated by officers.
- 19800 blk Truman Dr - Domestic Disturbance - Officers mediated a verbal domestic altercation.
Monday, May 10, 2021
- 1400 blk Powell St - Domestic Assault - Officers dispatched to a domestic disturbance, on individual found to have been assaulted, suspect arrested and booked into jail for Domestic Assault.
- 5000 blk Mitchell Rd - Fraud - Officers investigating fraud complaint.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.