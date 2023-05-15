Sunday, May 14, 2023

  • CSC reported on Station Street, investigation continues.
  • Suspicious Activity reported on Henry Road, nothing found.
  • Public Assist, Norwood Drive. Assist resident in getting mobility device unstuck from mud.
  • Juvenile Complaint, old school building. Juveniles loitering, advised to move on.
  • Public Assist, Lake Ridge Drive. Officer observed vehicle door open at 1 am, did not appear to be tampered with. Unable to contact registered owner. Vehicle secured by officer.
