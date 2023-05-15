Sunday, May 14, 2023
- CSC reported on Station Street, investigation continues.
- Suspicious Activity reported on Henry Road, nothing found.
- Public Assist, Norwood Drive. Assist resident in getting mobility device unstuck from mud.
- Juvenile Complaint, old school building. Juveniles loitering, advised to move on.
- Public Assist, Lake Ridge Drive. Officer observed vehicle door open at 1 am, did not appear to be tampered with. Unable to contact registered owner. Vehicle secured by officer.
Saturday, May 13, 2023
- Disturbance Call on Station Street, area checked, nothing found.
- Child custody questions, advised on legal action.
- Public Assist, provided courtesy ride to male from 204th/81 to Loon Drive.
- Welfare check of male at McDonalds. Ride given to Lakeside Park where he waited for a ride.
- Two vehicle crash at Edinburgh and Eagle Lake Road. Minor injuries. Juvenile cited for fail to yield.
- Male party arrest on Lee Street of a warrant
- Welfare check on male party sitting on patio of closed business. Transported to Holiday to wait for a ride.
- Suspicious vehicle found at closed business. Contact made with cleaner inside.
- Male party arrested on Highland Trail for warrant.
Friday, May 12, 2023
- Agency Assist to Sherburne County. Possible burglary in progress in the township. No problems, family members on scene.
- Harassment complaint on Pleasant Ave, adult yelling at juvenile. Area checked, unable to locate adult.
- Suspicious Activity at McDonalds. Adult video taping employees from parking lot. Contact made; adult wanted to complain to management about employees. Advised to contact McDonalds.
- Suspicious Activity near Lake Street North and Hill Street, possible drug activity, nothing found.
- Male arrested near Third Rail bar on warrants.
- Civil dispute on Aberdeen Way, mediated.
- Questions about parking on Truman Drive. Ongoing issues with trailer parking on roadway.
- Animal complaint on Julie Way. Cat owner concerned about the care of her cats, checked on cats and everything fine.
- Open Door found at 4 am at business during security check. Found employee inside building.
- Citation issued for Driving after Revocation on Highline Drive.
Thursday, May 11, 2023
- Check welfare of Dog on Trillium Lane, everything fine.
- Assist stalled vehicle from Hwy 10 into Holiday Parking Lot.
- Driver cited for Driving after Revocation on Hwy 10.
- Welfare Check of children on Fern Street, everything fine
- Minor 2 vehicle crash on Martin Ave, insurance exchanged.
- Traffic complaint of Motorcycle passing on shoulder, area checked, unable to locate.
- Male party arrested on Station Street for DOC warrant.
- Fire alarm at Ember Coffee, burnt food, BLFD cancelled.
- Assault on Leighton Drive. Adult female cited for 5th degree assault.
- Civil dispute about residency on Lake Street South, advised of eviction process.
- Suspicious vehicle found on 198th Ave at closed business. Employee coming to work early.
- Open gate to business found during security checks. Everything appeared fine, management notified.
Wednesday, May 10, 2023
- ATV complaint, ATV driving through park area on Terry Town Road, area check, unable to locate.
- Juvenile complaint of juveniles acting badly on school bus. Advised to contact school and SRO.
- Theft of radio reported on Independence Drive.
- Welfare Check of DK male on Highland Trail, transported by ambulance to hospital.
- Domestic reported on Ridge Road, verbal only, mediated.
- Disturbance on Crescent Street, mediated.
- Dog running lose on Sterling Drive, area checked, unable to locate dog.
- Theft report taken at Kwik Trip, suspect located, cited and trespassed from business.
- Hit and run accident reported on Monroe. No suspect info.
Tuesday, May 9, 2023
- Driver cited for Driving after Revocation on Eagle Lake Road North.
- Male party trespassed from local establishment.
- Public assist provided for stalled vehicle on Hwy 10/43
- Harassment complaint at Holiday, employee advised of HRO process.
- Driver cited for Driving after revocation on Hwy 10
- Minor two vehicle crash at Hwy 10/Phyllis. No injuries, driver cited for fail to yield.
- Welfare check of male laying on ground near Martin ave and Phyllis. Curtesy ride given home.
- Trespass notice given to male party on Lake Ave
- Hit and run accident reported on Pacific Circle, 2nd vehicle driver located, did not know she hit vehicle, insurance info exchanged.
- Agency Assist to Becker PD on burglary of business. Perimeter provided by BLPD.
- 911 Hang-up reported on Minnesota Ave, nothing found.
Monday, May 8, 2023
- Public assist provided on Monroe with opening a locked shed.
- Juvenile complaint of kids riding bikes in roadway on Eagle Lake Road South, checked area, unable to locate juveniles.
- 911 hang up on Kasota. Child playing with phone, no problems.
- Theft of bicycle on Manitou. Report taken.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.