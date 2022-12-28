Sunday, December 25, 2022

  • Agency Assist – 194th Ave NW – Assisted a deputy on a medical emergency.
  • Traffic Complaint – Co Rd 43 – Vehicle located. DWI investigation conducted. No arrest.
  • Security Alarm – 198th Ave – Responded. No problems found. 
  • 911 Hang Up – Sterling Dr – Responded. Pocket dial. No problems. 
  • Security Alarm – 198th Ave – Responded. No problems found.
  • Open Door – Jefferson Blvd – Found during a security check. Checked and secured. 
  • Public Assist – Hwy 10/Phyllis – Provided lights until tow arrived for a flat tire.
  • 2 Open Doors – Martin Ave – Found during a security check. Checked and secured. 
  • Open Door – Rose Dr – Found during a security check. Checked and secured.
  • Suspicious Vehicle – Co Rd 43 – Vehicle unoccupied with keys in the ignition. Owner contacted.
