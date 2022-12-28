Agency Assist – 194th Ave NW – Assisted a deputy on a medical emergency.
Traffic Complaint – Co Rd 43 – Vehicle located. DWI investigation conducted. No arrest.
Security Alarm – 198th Ave – Responded. No problems found.
911 Hang Up – Sterling Dr – Responded. Pocket dial. No problems.
Security Alarm – 198th Ave – Responded. No problems found.
Open Door – Jefferson Blvd – Found during a security check. Checked and secured.
Public Assist – Hwy 10/Phyllis – Provided lights until tow arrived for a flat tire.
2 Open Doors – Martin Ave – Found during a security check. Checked and secured.
Open Door – Rose Dr – Found during a security check. Checked and secured.
Suspicious Vehicle – Co Rd 43 – Vehicle unoccupied with keys in the ignition. Owner contacted.
Saturday, December 24, 2022
Vehicle Off Road – Hwy 10/Co Rd 11 – Off duty BLPD officer checked on a vehicle in the ditch and noted signs of impairment. On duty officer notified. Conducted a DWI investigation. Driver arrested. Tested at the BLPD. Booked into Sherburne Jail.
Parking Violations – City Wide – Citations issued for parking on the roadway.
Fire Alarm – Independence Dr – Smoke alarm sounding. Appeared to be faulty alarm.
Friday, December 23, 2022
Security Alarm – 198th Ave – Responded. No problems found.
Domestic – Independence Dr – Investigated. Report taken for charges.
Domestic – Pintal St – Investigated. Mediated.
Fraud – Norwood Ln – Party contacted on Facebook offering a large amount of cash through a “grant” if a deposit was made first. Party did not feel right about the offer. No loss.
Public Assist – Lakeshore Dr/Nicolett – Broken down vehicle pushed to a safer location.
Agency Assist – Co Rd 17/Hwy 25 – Officer assisted deputies providing lights to a vehicle in the ditch waiting for a pull out.
Security Alarm – 197th Ave – Responded. No problems found.
Suspicous Person – Sanford Ave – Report of a party trying to get into caller’s house. Party located. Went off the road and was looking for help. Tow called to assist.
Thursday, December 22, 2022
Fight – Jefferson Blvd – Dispatched to a “large fight” inside a business. Fight was over when officers arrived.
Agency Assist – 156th St, SC – Officers assisted deputies on a medical.
Agency Assist – Hugh Ln – Assist for Dakota County with civil process.
Lockout – Eagle Lk Rd – Assisted entering a vehicle.
Agency Assist – Hwy 10/Lake St – Three vehicle crash. Assisted moving vehicles. State Patrol took the investigation.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.