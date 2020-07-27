Big Lake Police Badge

• Terry Van Guilder, 41 of Becker, Felony 5th Degree Controlled Substance

• Moses Wesley, 24 of Big Lake, for Domestic Assault

• Joshua Taykalo, 35 of Coon Rapids, for Felony 5th Degree Controlled Substance

• Jordan Wrona, 28 of Monticello, for Disorderly Conduct

• Luis Arias, 24 of Minneapolis, for Misdemanor 4th Degree DWI

Load comments