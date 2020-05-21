Big Lake Police Badge

• Charles Deng, 40 of Big Lake, for Felony 5th Degree Controlled Substance

• Tyler Erickson, 25 of East Bethel, for Felony 5th Degree Controlled Substance

• Mason Rohrer, 27 of Big Lake, for Assault 

• Preston Hilgren, 28 of Big Lake, for Domestic Assault

• Brian Lherault, 62 of Big Lake, for gross misdemeanor 2nd Degree DWI

• Allen Brown, 62 of St. Louis Park, for Felony 5th Degree Controlled Substance

Load comments