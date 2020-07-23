• Jacob Smith, 36 of Monticello, Felony Warrant
• Luis Maceo-santos, 23 of Coon Rapids, Felony 5th Degree Controlled Substance
• Nolan Abram, 23 of Big Lake, Misdemanor 4th Degree DWI
• Jens Brunnenmeister, 26 of Elk River, Domestic Assault
• Reign Burton, 22 of Minneapolis, Felony 5th Degree Controlled Substance
• Mathew Weiland, 35 of Brainerd, GM False Info to Police / Felony Warrant
• Lynndzie Allen, 24 of Elk River, Misdemanor 4th Degree DWI
