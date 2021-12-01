Big Lake Police, arrests:

• Rashad Latham, 30 of Minneapolis, for Felony Controlled Substance and a Misdemeanor Warrant 

• Rebecca Roehl, 33 of Big Lake for gross misdemeanor 2nd Degree DWI

• Fredrick Babler, age 60 of Minneapolis, for Felony Controlled Substance 

• Jacob Martinez, 27 of St. Paul, for Felony Warrant

Load comments