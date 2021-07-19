  • Taylor Kapphahn – (Age 33 – Big Lake, MN) –   Domestic Assault
  • Matthew Hodgin – (Age 30 – Big Lake, MN) – GM 2nd Degree DWI
  • Dustin Gervais – (Age 41 – Minneapolis, MN) – Felony 5th Degree Controlled Substance
  • Jolene Linder – (Age 45 – Big Lake, MN) – Misdemanor 4th Degree DWI
Load comments