- Taylor Kapphahn – (Age 33 – Big Lake, MN) – Domestic Assault
- Matthew Hodgin – (Age 30 – Big Lake, MN) – GM 2nd Degree DWI
- Dustin Gervais – (Age 41 – Minneapolis, MN) – Felony 5th Degree Controlled Substance
- Jolene Linder – (Age 45 – Big Lake, MN) – Misdemanor 4th Degree DWI
