Big Lake Police Badge

• Kimberly Thurstin, 25 of Brainard, for Misdemeanor Obstructing the  Legal Process

• Jeremy Glass, 31 of Big Lake, for Gross Misdemeanor Cancel-IPS

• Luis Cano Garcia, 41 of Big Lake, for Misdemanor 4th Degree DWI

• Quinisha Kluttz, 32 of Big Lake, for Gross Misdemeanor Obstruct Legal Process

• Janae McCabe, 37 of Big Lake, for Domestic Assault

