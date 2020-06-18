• Sherry Berthiaume – (Age 50 – Osakis, MN) – Felony Warrant
• Devon Brandt – (Age 23 – Princeton, MN) – Felony 5th Degree Controlled Substance
Thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. High 82F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
Thunderstorms likely, especially this evening. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 59F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Updated: June 18, 2020 @ 7:15 am
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.