Monticello, MN (55362)

Today

Thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. High 82F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely, especially this evening. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 59F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.