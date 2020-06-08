Big Lake Police Department jail bookings: June 11, 2020 Jun 8, 2020 Jun 8, 2020 Updated 14 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save • David Kluge – (Age 50 – Becker, MN) – GM 3rd Degree DWI• Abigail Flocken – (Age 18 – Big Lake, MN) – Domestic Assault• Husein Fazal – (Age 25 – St. Cloud, MN) – Felony 5th Degree Controlled Substance Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Support local journalismNow, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute We're Open Directory E-Editions Monticello Times Jun 4, 2020 0 Most Popular Regional News Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesPrinceton woman, man charged in child pornography ringBy far, Burnsville has county’s most COVID-19 casesHundreds march in Forest LakeEagan to keep a curfew tonight and tomorrowUPDATED: Peaceful protesters gather June 1 in AnokaBlaine imposes curfew through morning of June 3Minnetonka extends curfew through Wednesday amid unrest in the Twin CitiesIsanti mother-to-be wins Ellen DeGeneres Show Mother’s Day contest grand prizeEdina extends curfew through June 3Brooklyn Park publicly addresses killing of George Floyd for first time, extends curfew Images Videos CommentedRobert William Andringa (4)Christopher "Chris" Paul Lind (3)Letter: Fair election without vote by mail? (2)Deloris M. Bargfeld (2)Active COVID-19 cases in state plummet 20% since May 1 (2)Michael George Rowekamp (2)Sherri J. Champagne (Cowle) (2)Richard "Rick or Remo" Thomas Williams (2)John Francis Weber (1)Betty Lois Mealhouse (1)
