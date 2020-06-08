Big Lake Police Badge

• David Kluge – (Age 50 – Becker, MN) – GM 3rd Degree DWI

• Abigail Flocken – (Age 18 – Big Lake, MN) – Domestic Assault

• Husein Fazal – (Age 25 – St. Cloud, MN) – Felony 5th Degree Controlled Substance

