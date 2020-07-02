Big Lake Police Badge

• Kristin Anderson , 51 of Fridley, 4th Degree DWI - Controlled Substance

• Michael Peterson , 56 of Monticello, 4th Degree DWI - Controlled Substance

• Dontaye Buchanan , 31 of Oakdale, Felony 5th Degree Controlled Substance

• Ashley Benson, 32 of Eden Prairie, Felony 5th Degree Controlled Substance

• Clayton Kessler, 18 of Big Lake, Felony Warrant

• Roderick Hamilton, 52 of Minneapolis, Felony Warrant

