Big Lake Police Badge

• Joseph Yellow, 24 of Duluth for Felon in Possession of a Firearm

• Tea Whittaker , 21 of Big Lake, for Domestic Assault

• Dylan Lopez, 18 of Mission, Texas, for Felony 5th Degree Controlled Substance

• Eric Martner , 29 of Becker, for Controlled Substance - Misdemanor 4th Degree DWI

