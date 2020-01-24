Big Lake Police Badge

Listed below are people booked into the Sherburne County Jail by the Big Lake Police Department. 

• Tre Jones – (Age 23 – Big Lake, MN) – Misdemeanor Domestic Assault  

• Andrew Kruck – (Age 33 – Big Lake, MN) – Felony Reckless Discharge of a Firearm 

• Ryan Berg – (Age 37 – Isanti, MN) – 1st Degree DWI  

• Rex Deutsch – (Age 44 – Big Lake, MN) – 4th Degree DWI 

• Craig Daniels – (Age 38 – Monticello, MN) – Misdemeanor Warrant – Sherburne County 

Load comments