Sunday, September 25, 2022
• Suspicious Vehicle – Rose Dr – Call to check occupants of a vehicle that were engaged in an altercation earlier in the evening. Parties spoken with.
• Order Violation – Loon Dr – Officer investigated a possible order violation.
• Security Alarm – Aberdeen Way – Officers responded. Door found unlocked. Officers checked. No issues found.
• Disturbance – Henry Rd – Call to mediate a disagreement between neighbors.
• Traffic Stop – Donna Ct/Forest Rd – Stop for equipment and registration. Vehicle search conducted. Citation issued for several violations.
• Suspicous Activity – Earl Rd – Caller reported a female came to their door around 4:30 AM and set-off their camera doorbell. Caller saw similar situation on social media.
• Crash – Ridge Cir – Call to a property damage crash from a vehicle that was driven away by a known party. Officers gathered information for the crash.
• Check Welfare – Forest Rd/Eagle Lk Rd S – Intoxicated party laying in the road at 4PM. An officer assisted the party get to a safe place.
• Juvenile Complaint – Crescent St – Officer asked to talk to juveniles about not using caller’s dock as they were spoken too in the past and returned. Gone on officer’s arrival.
• Suspicious Person – Hwy 10/Lake St – Report of a party walking with a knife. Officers responded and watched the party. The party was known to officers. No knife visible.
• Vehicle Lockout – Maple Ln – Child locked in a vehicle. Officer responded to unlock.
• Agency Assist – Hwy 10 – Traffic complaint from area of Becker. A Sherburne Deputy located the vehicle. It was slow to stop. Officers assisted until the deputy was clear.
• Traffic Complaint – Hwy 10 – Report of a wrong way vehicle traveling eastbound. An officer checked Hwy 10 and did not come across anyone driving the wrong way.
Saturday, September 24, 2022
• Agency Assist – River View Ln – Officers assisted deputies on a medical emergency.
• Drug Complaint – Minnesota Ave – Call to check an apartment for the smell of marijuana. An officer contacted a resident about the complaint.
• Suspicious Activity – Station St – Call to check a group of young people. One asked the complainant if they wanted to “buy anything”. Group was gone on arrival.
• Loud Noise – Humboldt Dr – Complaint of a business with loud music. Business had a city permit allowing live music until a certain time. Business was within the timeframe.
• Suspicious Activity – Station St/Forest Rd – Report of someone thrown out of a vehicle and collapsing when attempted to stand up. The vehicle returned and picked up the person. Officers located the vehicle that was occupied by juveniles. They denied the scenario that was reported.
• Disturbance – Henry Rd – Juveniles went to a residence and demanded a juvenile come outside to them. Parties left before officers arrived. Vehicle was later contacted on the Suspicious Activity call above.
• Dog Complaint – Dog barking and crying. Officers were busy on other calls. When an officer checked the area, nothing was heard.
• Theft – Minnesota Ave – Report taken of a pyramid type scam.
• Drone Assist – 189th Ave/Elk Ln, ER – Drone used to check an area for a party with warrants that fled on foot. Also provided aerial monitoring of a K9 team.
• Agency Assist – Holt St, ER – An officer was leaving jail and heard an ER officer on a foot chase. The BL officer responded to the area to assist and further assisted with perimeter.
• Traffic Complaint/DWI – Eagle Lk Rd N – Report of a party that smelled of alcohol. A description was provided to Sherburne Dispatch. An officer located the vehicle and performed a traffic stop. A DWI investigation was conducted. Driver was arrested. A test was administered. The driver was booked into Sherburne Jail.
Friday, September 23, 2022
• Check Welfare – Glenwood Ave – Call to check a party’s welfare. Contact made.
• Fire – Meadow Ln – Report of a burning smell in a residence. Officers and FD responded.
• Injury Crash – Co Rd 43/Martin Ave – Officers responded to a crash with injuries.
• Civil – Monroe St – Standy for property retrieval.
• Agency Assist – Green Tree Ct – Brooklyn Center PD asked an officer stop at a vehicle owner’s residence to verify an unoccupied vehicle was not an unreported stolen vehicle. Contact made in BL. The owner called their child at college. The vehicle was indeed stolen from its parking space. The child still had the car keys.
• Found Person – Henry Rd – Two-year-old child walking around. Contacted parent. Child escaped from a playpen where they were supposed to be taking a nap.
• Dog Complaint – Pintail St – Barking ordinance violation. Parties spoken with.
• Fire Alarm – 198th Ave – Officer arrived and was told it was a false alarm. FD canceled.
Thursday, September 22, 2022
• Agency Assist – 182nd Ave – An officer assisted a deputy on a security alarm.
• Agency Assist – BLPD – Officer assisted Becker PD with the breath test machine.
• Burning Complaint – Lake St N – Officer requested to speak to party about fire contents.
• Disturbance – Aberdeen Way – Parties yelling at a residence. Officers checked. Parent dealing with unruly children.
• Theft – 197th St – Theft of catalytic converters from commercial vehicles.
• 911 Hang Up –Station St – Call from a phone in an apartment building. No problems.
• Agency Assist – Hwy 25/Co Rd 11 – Two semitrucks collided in the intersection and were blocking lanes. Officer responded to direct traffic until State Patrol arrived.
• Community Policing – PD personnel attended a career fair at the BL High School.
• Agency Assist – Glenwood Ave – Officers assisted deputies on a search warrant.
• Lift Assist – Norwood Ln – Officer assisted a party that was uninjured into a chair.
• Fire Alarm – Highland Trl – Officers and FD responded to smoke detectors sounding. A detector appeared to need a battery changed.
Wednesday, September 21, 2022
• Check Welfare – Harrison Dr – Officer requested to contact a party. An investigation revealed the party no longer lived in BL. Information was shared with the appropriate LE agency to perform a welfare check.
• Traffic Stop – Lake St S/Monroe – Stop for speed. Citation issued.
• Check Welfare – Forest Rd – Officer requested to check neighbor. Contact made.
• Domestic – Monroe St – Officers called. Investigated and found an assault occurred. Party was arrested and booked into Sherburne Jail.
• Traffic Complaint – Eagle LK Rd/Hiawatha Ave – Officer responded but did not locate.
• Traffic Complaint – Hwy 10/Lake St S – Officer checked the area. Unable to locate.
• K9 Assist – Industrial Cir – Bruno assisted ERPD on a K9 detail.
Tuesday, September 20, 2022
• Domestic – Eagle Lk Rd N – Officers called. Investigated. No assault. Mediated.
• Loud Noise – Burlwood Cir – Call for loud music. Spoke to resident.
• Civil – Polk St – Officer discussed property disagreement with parties.
• Community Policing – Lake St N – Social media safety talk.
• Juvenile Complaint – Ormsbee St – Officer waved down and requested to speak to child about behavioral issues.
• Harassment – Oak Cir – Report of disparaging social media post. Spoke with the poster about the impact of the post. Poster said it would be removed.
• Civil – Lakeshore Dr – Custody disagreement. Officer spoke to both and explained rights.
• Community Policing – Independence Elementary – An officer read to a 4th grade class.
• Crash – Co Rd 43/Hwy 10 – Crash investigated, and information gathered.
• Domestic – Station St – Officer responded to mediate a property disagreement.
• Suspicious Person – Martin Ave – Call to check parties looking into vehicles and cigarette ash posts. Parties were gone when officers arrived.
Monday, September 19, 2022
• Property Damage – Eagle Lk Rd/Minnesota Ave – Party reported multiple nails in tire from Eagle Lk Rd. An officer checked the road and found multiple sets of nails on the road, like what would be used in a nail gun for construction.
• Crash – Co Rd 43/Martin Ave – Officers investigated and gathered information.
• Traffic Stop – Eagle Lk Rd/Plymouth Ave – Stop for phone use while driving. Citation issued for hands free violation.
• Hazardous Road Condition – Co Rd 43/Hwy 10 – Officers responded to a pontoon on its side blocking the southbound lane of 43. Traffic control until tow trucks were able to move the pontoon into a position to reload it.
• Agency Assist – Egret Ave – Saint Francis PD requested officers check a residence for a juvenile runaway. Information obtained and shared.
• Traffic Stop – Lake St/Monroe – Stop for expired registration. Driver was found to be revoked. Citation issued.
• Lift Assist – Minnesota Ave – Assisted an uninjured party into a chair.
• Property Damage/DWI – Fair Meadows Dr – Report of a mailbox struck. Officers contacted the driver. A DWI investigation was conducted. A search warrant for a blood/urine specimen was obtained. Sample collected at a local hospital. The specimen will be examined before charges are submitted.
• Lift Assist – Sherburne Ave – Officers and fire assisted an uninjured party into a chair.
Sherburne Sheriff’s Report:
The following individuals from the Big Lake-Monticello areas have been booked into the Sherburne County Jail for the alleged offense(s):
• Jared Andrew Kruppa, 32 of Becker, for felony 5th Degree Controlled Substance - Possession.
• Zachary Joe Zimmer, 28 of Becker, for misdemeanor 4th Degree DWI.
• Ronald Andrew Anderson, 65 of Big Lake, for misdemeanor 4th Degree DWI.
• Kayla Rose Nelson, 20 of Becker, for misdemeanor Domestic Assault.
• Logan Nathaniel Jurek, 22 of Becker, for gross misdemeanor Criminal Vehicular Operation - Bodily Harm.
• Eric Mathew Struffert, 38 of Becker, on a Sherburne County warrant.
Minnesota DNR Conservation Officer Reports:
District 12 - Princeton area: Serving the Big Lake and Monticello areas
• CO Trent Seamans (Big Lake) patrolled for archery deer hunters and anglers. Additional time was spent investigating various complaints in the Sand Dunes State Forest. Seamans responded to the area of a TIP complaint involving a suspect using extra lines. The suspect had previously been revoked for angling with extra lines in the past. When contacted, the subject knew what he did wrong and was apologetic. The suspect was once again cited for using extra lines and the fish in his possession were seized. Additional enforcement action for the week was taken for littering, failing to have a PFD on a toddler, and wantonly wasting Canada geese.
• CO Clint Fitzgerald (Buffalo) spent the week focusing on archery deer, waterfowl, and small-game hunters. Time was also spent attending Division training at Camp Ripley. Enforcement activity for the week included unplugged shotguns, no HIP certification, fishing without a license, and no blaze orange while small-game hunting.
