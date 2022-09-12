Sunday, September 5:
• Harassment complaint on Shore Acres Drive
• Counterfeit $10 bill received at local business, no suspects
• Driver cited for DAR Hwy 10 and County 81
• Hit and Run accident reported at Holiday, investigation continues
• House hit by vehicle on Pond view Circle. Male arrested for DWI
Monday, September 6:
• Civil complaint on Truman Drive
• Civil complaint on Mitchell Road
• DWI arrest on Hwy 10 and County Road 43
• Disturbance at Lakeside Park, mediated
Tuesday, September 7:
• Civil complaint on Red Oak Drive
• Civil complaint on Birch Ave
• Fraud complaint on Forest Road
• Warrant arrest on Egret Ave
• Missing juvenile reported from the Middle School, found at sports practice
• Male cited for Driving after cancellation on Rose Drive
• Warrant arrest on Grace Drive
Wednesday, September 8:
• Vandalism reported on Martin Ave and Lake Street North, investigation continues
• Property Damage reported on Fair Meadows Drive
• Kitchen fire reported on Meadow Lane, extinguished with BLFD response
• Disturbance complaint on Euclid, unfounded
• Theft report at Station Street
• Civil complaint on Powell Street
• Civil complaint on Minnesota Ave
• Civil complaint on Ormsbee Street
Thursday, September 9:
• Driver cited for Driving after Cancelation on Hwy 10 and 172nd Street
• Civil on Minnesota Ave
• Fraud complaint on Shore Acres Drive
• Suspicious person on Humboldt Drive, no issues
• Female arrested for 3rd degree DWI Eagle Lake Road and Washington Ave
• Disturbance on Arctic Ave, mediated
Friday, September 10:
• Disturbance on Station Street, nothing found
• Property damage reported on Sterling Drive, investigation continues
• Theft reported from Holiday, investigation continues
• Male arrested for 5th degree possession on Eagle Lake Road
Saturday, September 11:
• Assist County on disturbance call on 203rd
• Assist ERPD with DWI arrest
• Male arrested for DWI on Hwy 10 and County 81
• Male arrested for 3rd degree DWI, CVO, and Criminal Damage to Property in Edinburgh Way
• Juvenile complaint on Hill Street
• Male arrested for 2 warrants at Lakeside Park
• Harassment complaint on 204th, harassment occurred on Wright County
• Harassment complaint on Polk Street, mediated
• Civil complaint on Egret
• Harassment complaint on Pond View Circle, investigation continues
• Assist Wright County on locating flee suspect vehicle, unable to locate
• Assist Elk River PD with Felony Stop arrest
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today!
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our advertising news? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our breaking news? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our latest email news? Signup today!
Receive the latest features from Scene in the West Metro.
Would you like to receive our latest Business News? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our latest Sports News? Signup today!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.