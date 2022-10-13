Big Lake Police Report:
Sunday, October 9, 2022
• Check Welfare – Karen Ln – Request to check on a party.
• Dog Complaint – Edinburgh Way – Dog running loose. Unable to locate.
• Traffic Complaint/DWI Arrest – Report of impaired parties that drove to a business. They left in a vehicle which was located and stopped. A DWI investigation was conducted. The driver was arrested for DWI. Booked into Sherburne County Jail.
• Harassment – Lakeshore Dr – Information gathered and documented.
• Traffic Stop/DWI Arrest – Stop for speed. DWI investigation conducted. Driver did not cooperate with officer. Driver was arrested for DWI and obstruction. Search warrant obtained for a sample collection. Driver was booked into Sherburne County Jail.
Saturday, October 8, 2022
• Public Assist – Hwy 10/Euclid Ave – Officer checked a vehicle with flashers on. Driver having mechanical issues. Assisted driver move vehicle to a safe location.
• Crash – Phyllis/Martin Ave – Property damage crash. Investigation completed.
• Dumping – Big Lake – Report of a party dumping brush along the lake. Unable to locate.
• Dog Complaint – Lake St – Request to check welfare of dogs. Dogs checked.
• Property Damage – Corinne Dr/Forest Rd - Report of damage to vehicle overnight. Investigation ongoing.
• Dog Complaint – Helen Way – Reports of a dangerous dog running loose charging people. Dog was caught and transported to an animal shelter.
• Crash – William St – Property damage. Information gathered for a report.
• Agency Assist – Monticello – A Wright County Deputy requested assistance taking a party into custody. Response was canceled while an officer was enroute.
Friday, October 7, 2022
• Traffic Stop – Hwy 10/Lakeshore Dr – Stop for speed in 35mph zone. Citation issued.
• Agency Assist – River View Ln – An officer assisted Sherburne Deputies on a family disturbance.
• Harassment – Mitchell Rd – Information gathered and documented.
• Civil – Edinburgh Way – Custody dispute documented.
• Harassment – Hiawatha Ave – Information gathered and documented.
• Agency Assist – Co Rd 43 – An officer assisted a deputy on a theft call.
• Dog Bite – Saint Andrews Ln – Report of a dog bite incident. Investigated.
• Traffic Complaint – Hwy 10/Bradley Blvd – Report of a vehicle eastbound in the westbound lane. Officers watched the west side of the city. The vehicle did not come by.
• Check Welfare – Rose Dr – Request to check relatives that were being scammed.
• Suspicious Activity – Rose Dr – Incident documented.
• Suspicous Activity – Corinne Dr – Someone walked into an open garage overnight.
• Suspicious Vehicle – Rose Dr – Vehicle parked in a business lot with the trunk open, doors unlocked and keys inside. Attempted to contact owner.
• Agency Assist – Hwy 10/Phyllis St – A vehicle left the highway and crashed into a utility pole. Officers responded and found the driver appeared impaired. A State Trooper arrived for the crash report and completed a DWI investigation. The driver was arrested.
Thursday, October 6, 2022
• Disturbance – Humboldt Dr – Caller saw a driver receive food from a business, throw food back at the drive-up window, then leave. Officers located the vehicle and investigated. There was a bit more of a backstory, but food was thrown.
• Traffic Stop – Minnesota Ave – A registration check showed the owner to have a revoked driver’s license. The driver matched the physical description of the revoked owner. A stop found the driver was the revoked owner. Citation issued.
• Theft – Eagle Lk Rd – A lost debit card was used at a business. Investigation ongoing.
• Fire Alarm – 198th Ave – Small machine fire. Suppression system put it out.
• Order Violation – Station St – Information received regarding possible violation.
• Agency Assist – Traverse Ln – Report of stolen vehicle. Referred to a LE agency in Wisconsin as that was where the incident occurred.
• Theft of Motor Vehicle – Corinne Dr – Vehicle stolen overnight. Keys inside while unlocked. The vehicle was found in Buffalo. It was processed for DNA. A key fob for a different vehicle was found in it.
• Hit and Run Crash – Co Rd 43 – Vehicle was damaged while parked in a parking lot for a sports event. Report taken.
• Agency Assist – Co Rd 14 – Officer assisted a deputy on a security alarm. No problems.
• Fire Alarm – Jefferson Blvd – Officer was canceled enroute by an employee on site.
Wednesday, October 5, 2022
• Dog Complaint – Marketplace Dr – Dog running at large. Unable to locate.
• Suspicious Activity – Range Pole Pt – Report of a delivery person that seemed insistent when offering candy to juveniles playing outside. No description of driver.
• Domestic – 198th Ave – Call of two arguing. Officers contacted and investigated. No crime. Mediated and parties separated.
• Attempt to Locate – Henry Rd – A deputy asked officers to check an address for a juvenile runaway. Officers located the juvenile. The juvenile was transferred to county.
• Check Welfare – Euclid Ave – Request to check a party’s wellbeing.
• Theft – Rose Dr – Incident reported as theft. Investiation begun.
• Domestic – Mitchell Rd – Report made of prior incidents.
• 911 Hang Up – Minnesota Ave – Call from unworking number. General alarm sounding on arrival. No issues found.
Tuesday, October 4, 2022
• Canine Assist – Hwy 10/Edison St, ER – Bruno was requested by Ramsey for a sniff.
• Conservation – Hwy 10/172nd St – Officer called to dispatch a deer and issue a possession tag.
• Shooting Complaint – Lake View Ln – Report of a single shot heard. Nothing found.
• Injury Crash – Hwy 10/168th – Officers responded to a two-vehicle crash with several injured parties. Highway traffic was rerouted due to debris, including nails and screws, across the roadway. State Patrol responded to handle the crash investigation.
• Stop Arm Violation – Ormsbee St/Forest Rd – Investigated. Located driver.
• Domestic – Aberdeen Way – Officers called. Investigated. Parties separated.
• Agency Assist – Hwy 10/Co Rd 11 – Assisted State Patrol with a three-vehicle injury crash until the scene was determined to be safe.
• Animal Complaint – Hiawatha Ave – Report of a fox that ran at the caller. Officers checked the area.
• Suspicious Person – Kilbirnie Rd – Party riding a bike, looking into vehicles with a flashlight. Officers checked the area but did not locate the party.
Monday, October 3, 2022
• Civil – Loon Dr – Custody issue.
• Disturbance – Station St – Complaint of someone using their cell phone on speaker phone in an apartment building hallway and it was loud.
• Check Welfare – Lakeside Park – Wright County requested officers check for a party that made comments about self-harm. The party was not located.
• Juvenile Complaint – Henry Rd – Report of a vehicle chasing the caller’s child. No registration information. Unable to locate.
• 911 Hang Up – Henry Rd – Open phone line. Officers responded and found a child tested the phone to make sure 911 worked.
• Civil – Loon Dr – Child custody issues.
• Dog Complaint – 172nd St/Prairie Dr – An officer on patrol found a dog walking in the road. The dog would not come to the officer, but the officer had an idea where it lived. The owner was contacted. The dog returned home.
• Fraud – Lake St N – Report of credit card fraud. Card number possibly skimmed at a business in Wisconsin.
• Traffic Complaint – Providence Dr – Description received. An officer responded to the area to look for the driver. The driver was not located.
• Harassment – Englewood Dr – Information gathered and documented.
• Harassment – Fair Meadows Dr – Information gathered.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.