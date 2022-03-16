Big Lake Police Department: Incident reports, week ending March 13, 2022

Sunday, March 13, 2022
- BLPD - Civil Custody - Officers requested to assist with a custody dispute.
- Nicollet Ave - Fire Call – Smoke detector tripped. Assisted Big Lake Fire.
- Jefferson Blvd – Traffic Stop – Equipment stop. Driver cited for license violation.
- Jefferson Blvd – Check Welfare – Driver having odd behavior. Officers contacted and found the driver to have a warrant. Driver was arrested and booked into Sherburne for the warrant.
- Jefferson Blvd - Civil Standby - Officer requested to standby for custody exchange.
- Houghton Dr – Animal Call – Complaint of barking dogs. Owner contacted.
- Humboldt Dr – Civil Standby – Officer stoodby for retrieval of property.
- Gary St, ER – Drone – An officer trained as a drone pilot assisted ERPD search for a party. Another officer assisted on perimeter during the search for the party.
- 227th Ave – Agency Assist – An officer assisted Sherburne County on a suspicious activity call.
- Eagle Lk Rd N – Traffic Stop – Equipment and registration stop. Cited for registration violation.
Saturday, March 12, 2022
- Norwood Ln – Animal Call – Cat bite report taken.
- Lake St S - Trespass – Officers called to a business for a fight starting. Party was trespassed.
- Jefferson Blvd - Domestic Disturbance - Officers came across a domestic situation. Assisted by transporting one party to a safe location.
- Tarrytown Rd - Fire Call – Gas leak at a residence. Gas company and owner notified. Assisted Big Lake Fire.
- Jefferson Blvd – Civil Standby – Standby for a custody exchange.
Friday, March 11, 2022
- University/7th, St Cloud - DWI – An officer working a DWI enforcement shift stopped a vehicle for an equipment violation. An impaired driving investigation was conducted. The party was arrested and booked into Sherburne Jail for 2nd Degree DWI Test Refusal.
- Lake St S – Drugs – Report of parties using marijuana outside a business. An officer contacted the parties and citations were issued.
- Norwood Ln – Lift Assist – Assisted party that fell and was uninjured.
Thursday, March 10, 2022
- Rose Dr – Agency Assist – Stearns County requested officers check a business where a stolen debit card was used. The victim also had their vehicle stolen. The vehicle was not located. Information was obtained from employees.
- Martin/Phyllis - Vehicle Crash - Vehicle crash with no injuries. Report completed.
- Rose Dr - Vehicle Crash – Past action crash report. Caller was trying to gain further information but the other party was not cooperating.
- Lake Ridge Dr - Loud Noise - Report of loud music. Contacted resident.
Wednesday, March 9, 2022
- 21900 block County Rd 5 – Agency Assist - Vehicle Crash with Injuries. Officers assisted Sherburne County Deputies on a crash with injuries.
- Hwy 10/County 43 – Agency Assist – Assisted State Patrol with an impaired driver investigation.
- Shady Ln - Civil Complaint – An officer mediated a civil dispute over possession of a vehicle. The party that had the vehicle was contacted by LE and arrested for multiple warrants.
Tuesday, March 8, 2022
- County 17/200th St – Agency Assist – Assisted Sherburne County on a rollover crash blocking the road.
- Mitchell Rd - Domestic Disturbance - Officers mediate and parties separated for cool down.
- Ormsbee/Lake St – Hazard – Snow pile from a private lot blocking view of cross traffic. Gathered information for plow company and contacted to correct the issue.
- County 43/211th Ave – Traffic Complaint – Watched for a vehicle reportedly driving erratically that was approaching the city. The vehicle did not come by the squad.
- Forest Rd – Animal Call – Dogs running at large. Attempted to speak to owners.
- River View Cir – Agency Assist – Assisted Sherburne County on a medical emergency call.
- Harrison Dr – Civil Custody – Report taken for a civil custody situation.
- County 73/Manitou – Shooting Complaint – Checked the area for multiple shots.
- Martin Ave – Noise Complaint – Officer checked and did not find an issue.
- 170th St – Agency Assist – Assisted Sherburne County on a Mental Health call.
- 261st Ave – K9 Deployment – Bruno assisted Sherburne County on a vehicle sniff.
Monday, March 7, 2022
- Leighton Dr – Suspicious Activity – Caller received a message notifying her package was delivered and signed for, but it was not there. Package was received several days later.
- Maple Ln - Civil Dispute – Questions about legal documents.
- Martin Ave - Fire Call – Fire alarm at an apartment. No problems located. Assisted Big Lake Fire.
- Norwood Ln – Lift Assist – Officers called to help a party that fell and was uninjured.
- Hwy 10 – Traffic Stop – Vehicle caught on radar traveling in excess of 90mph. Citation issued.
