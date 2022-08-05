Sunday, July 31, 2022
• Juvenile Complaint – Station St – A group of juveniles at a park yelling about a gun. Officers arrived and most of the juveniles ran away. Officers investigated and learned an unidentified juvenile had an airsoft gun. No report of injuries or assault.
• Disturbance – 198th Ave – An officer was waved down for two arguing in a parking lot. The officer contacted the parties and found there was no problem.
• Check Welfare – Shoreview Estates – Report of a party sleeping in the grass. Officers found the party was intoxicated. The party was transported home.
• Suspicious Activity – Drake Cir – Report taken of a cell phone that was hacked into.
• Crash – Eagle Lake Rd/Hwy 10 – Property damage crash. Parties exchanged information.
• Check Welfare – Jefferson Blvd (Hwy 10) – Report of an impaired party that may have driven. Officers spoke to party and found the party was riding a bicycle.
• Check Welfare – Lake Ridge Dr – Report of an impaired party going door-to-door looking for a ride. Officers checked the area but could not locate the party.
• Drone Assist – 97th St SE, SC – An officer was requested to respond with the drone for a missing person. The officer checked fields surrounding the residence with the drone. A ground team located the party in thick trees.
• Security Alarm – Jefferson Blvd – Officers responded and found an employee on site.
• Security Alarm – Humboldt – Officers responded. No problems found.
• Check Welfare – Eagle Lk Rd N – Report of a party asleep behind the wheel in a parking lot. Officers found the party awake and alert. No signs of impairment.
• Domestic – 198th Ave – Officers called by a third party requesting they check for a relative that was assaulted. Officers located the person. They investigated the situation and found no assault occurred. The parties separated.
Saturday, July 30, 2022
• Disturbance – Crescent St – Report of a residence with loud noise. Officers responded and discussed the city’s noise ordinance with residents.
• Traffic Stop – Hwy 10/Co Rd 81 – Stop for expired registration. The driver was found to be revoked and did not have proof of insurance. An Elk River PD K9 was called to assist with a vehicle sniff. Drug paraphernalia was located. Charges for the violations were in the form of a long from report through the Sherburne County Attorney’s Office.
• Found Property – Lakeside Park – Property turned over to an officer. Held at PD.
• Civil – Independence Dr – Request for an officer to assist with property retrieval. The officer attempted to contact the other party to mediate but was unable to reach them.
• Loud Music Complaint – Crescent St – Report of a band playing loudly at a residence. Officers spoke to residents about the city’s ordinance on noise.
• Loud Music Complaint – Cresent St – Report of loud live music. Officers advised residents of the city’s ordinance and were told they would turn the amplifier down.
• Civil – Truman Dr – Officers were requested to standby for property retrieval.
• Public Assist – Jefferson Blvd – An officer assisted a motorcycle run get onto Hwy 10.
• 911 Hang Up – Henry Rd – Officers checked the residence the call mapped to, but it was not the correct residence. Officers checked the area and did not locate any problems.
• 911 Hang Up – Minnesota Ave – Phone call from apartment building. An officer walked through and did not find any problems.
• Suspicious Vehicle – Eagle Lk Rd N – An officer checked a vehicle partially blocking a parking lot driveway, with the driver asleep behind the wheel. The party stopped to rest.
• Suspicious Vehicle – Highline Park – An officer checked a vehicle in the park that had a party sleeping in the backseat. The party was resting before driving home.
Friday, July 29, 2022
• Loud Music Complaint – Sanford Ave – Officer requested to check for loud music. The officer checked the area but did not hear anything in violation of city ordinance.
• Agency Assist/Crash – Co Rd 17/Hwy 10 – Officers assisted a Sherburne Deputy on a crash with injuries.
• Check Welfare – Mitchell Rd – Report of a child screaming for their mom. Officers checked the reported residence, and surrounding area, after being told no children lived there. The reporting party did not answer an officer’s call for more information.
• Traffic Complaint – Tarry Town Rd/Harrison Dr – Caller reported a possible drunk driver but did not get a license plate. Officers checked the area but did not locate the vehicle.
• Fraud – Minnesota Ave – Report taken of attempted fraud. Party received a call that they owed $1,000 on their Amazon account and needed to verify their information. The party recognized this was a scam and ended the phone call.
• Lockout – Lena Trl – An officer conducted an emergency vehicle unlock for a baby and dogs locked in a car.
• Civil – Truman Dr – An officer assisted on a standby for property retrieval.
• Suspicious Vehicle – Martin Ave – An officer was requested to check a vehicle that appeared to be lived in in a private parking lot. Vehicle checked. No problems.
• Civil – BLPD – An officer was requested to standby during a property exchange.
• Funeral Escort – Minnesota Ave – An officer assisted a funeral procession.
• Agency Assist/Paper Service – Lee St – An officer accompanied a deputy on an eviction.
• Check Welfare – Co Rd 43 – An officer was requested to check a party that made concerning comments. Party contacted.
• Check Welfare – Martin Ave/Phyllis St – Party walked down the road screaming for help. Officers checked the area but could not locate the party.
• Harassment – Providence Dr – Report of harassment taken.
• Drone Assist – 172nd St NW, SC – An officer assisted deputies with aerial monitoring while a K9 team searched for suspects of a burglary.
• Agency Assist – 172nd St NW, SC – An officer assisted deputies on a security alarm at a business where forced entry was located.
Thursday, July 28, 2022
• Drone Assist – 2nd St, ER – An officer assisted ERPD locate a driver that fled in a vehicle on an attempted traffic stop and ran from the vehicle.
• Check Welfare – Lake St/Hwy 10 – Report of a possible missing person sighting in the area. Officers checked but did not locate the party.
• Check Welfare – Eagle Lk Rd S – Officer requested to speak with guardian about juveniles entering the caller’s yard unattended. Guardian contacted.
• Trespass – Lake St S – Officers called to escort a party from private property.
• Domestic – Mitchell Rd – Officers called to mediate an argument over property. Parties separated.
• Agency Assist/Crash – Hwy 25/Co Rd 11 – An officer assisted State Patrol on an injury crash.
• Security Alarm – Henry Rd – Officers responded. Contacted homeowner. No problems.
• Fireworks Complaint – Hill St/Will St – An officer on patrol was waved down for bottle rockets shot off. The fireworks stopped when the officer entered the area.
• Parking Complaint – Independence Dr – Officer requested to check a vehicle parked on the street. The officer checked the vehicle. No issues found.
• Agency Assist/Check Welfare – 201st Ave NW, SC – Request to check a party’s wellbeing.
• Harassment – Powell St – Report of vehicles egged, and a threatening note left behind. Investigation ongoing.
• Ordinance Violation – Powell St – Request for an officer to speak to a resident about chicken and domestic animal ordinances. The officer explained the ordinances.
• Parking Complaint – Ruddy Duck Ln – Request for an officer to contact a vehicle owner about an inoperable vehicle parked on the street. Resident contacted by officer.
• Suspicious Activity – Eagle Lk Rd N – Report of a driver acting oddly. Requested officer check for impairment. Officers responded and contacted the party. The vehicle broke down. Arrangements were made to move the vehicle to an acceptable location.
Wednesday, July 27, 2022
• Agency Assist/Suspicious Vehicle – Northstar Station – Metro Transit requested an officer check a camper parked in their lot. The officer checked. No problems found.
• Harassment – Co Rd 43 – Report taken of harassment.
• Property Damage – Hill St – Report taken of property damage.
• Order Violation – Station St – An officer took a report of an order violation. The officer investigated the matter and determined there was a violation. The violating party was arrested and booked into Sherburne Jail.
• Gas Leak – Ormsbee St – An officer and BLFD were called for a gas stove left on. The officer remained on scene until cleared to leave by the fire department.
• Juvenile Complaint – Range Pole Pt – Past action report of juveniles riding on top of an SUV while it was doing donuts. Contact made with parents. Parents were unhappy.
• Agency Assist – Pond View Cir – Eagan PD requested an officer check for a vehicle and contact a party. The vehicle and party were not present.
• Civil – BLPD – An officer took a walk-in report about a civil situation.
• Tobacco Violation – Marketplace Dr – An officer was contacted by a County Health Worker of a business that violated a tobacco sales law. The officer investigated the report and issued a citation for the violation.
• Dog Complaint – Tarry Town Rd/Katrina Ln – Report of two dogs running loose. An officer checked the area but could not locate the dogs.
• Check Welfare – Jefferson Blvd – Request to check a party sleeping in their car. The party was homeless and had permission from an attached business to stay there.
• Dog Complaint – Egret Ave – Report of a dog that broke into caller’s rabbit cage and killed a pet rabbit. An officer retrieved the dog and gathered information about the incident. Dog was returned to owner who was cited for dog at large. Investigation ongoing.
• Drone Deployment – 176th St NW – An officer used the drone to check the surrounding fields for the three parties. Three parties were seen on Co Rd 43. Another officer contacted them. They admitted to being the parties in the parking lot. They were three juveniles. No thefts or vehicle tampering appeared to have occurred. Parents contacted.
• Suspicious Activity – 176th St – Re
port of three parties with backpacks, and wearing ski masks, that were looking in cars at a business. Officers checked the immediate area and could not locate the parties.
Tuesday, July 26, 2022
• Check Welfare – Lake St N – A parent was unable to reach their adult child and requested an officer make contact. The officer contacted the adult child’s other parent and was advised there were no issues. It was an estranged relationship situation.
• Crash – Eagle Lk Rd N – Property damage accident. One driver went inside a business before officers arrived and could not be located by officers. The remaining driver helped officers identify the other driver that walked away and never returned. The vehicle was towed. A citation was generated and waiting at the PD counter when the owner went in for their vehicle release form.
• Harassment – Co Rd 43 – Officer called for a harassing situation. Information gathered.
• Disturbing the Peace – Norwood Ln – Officers called for parties talking about fighting. Officer mediated. The parties separated.
• Fire Alarm – Earl Rd – Officers responded to smoke detectors sounding. No smoke or flame was found. BLFD also responded.
• Lift Assist – Station St – An officer and BLFD assisted a party that fell, to get up.
• Civil – Helen Way – An officer took a walk-in report of a civil situation. The officer contacted the other parties involved and was advised the situation would be resolved.
• Agency Assist – Hwy 10/Sherburne Ave, BC – Officers responded to Becker to assist with a party that fled a traffic stop on foot. The suspect was apprehended.
• Traffic Stop – Hwy 10/Industrial Dr – Stopped for expired registration. Odor of marijuana. Vehicle search conducted. Substance and drug paraphernalia located. Citation issued. Parents contacted.
Monday, July 25, 2022
• Disturbing the Peace – Co Rd 43 – Officers requested for a patron that was upset over the lottery machine being offline for the evening. Party was gone on their arrival.
• Harassment – Jefferson Blvd – Caller received a threatening snapchat message with a recently taken picture of themselves. Investigation ongoing.
• Civil – Crescent St – An officer took a walk-in report of a civil situation.
• Suspicious Activity – Lake St S – Information gathered about an incident in a parking lot.
• Theft – Station St – Theft report taken. Explained ways to protect identity.
• Loud Noise – 176th St – Report of loud noise from a business. Spoke with employee and caller about the concern. Documented.
