Sunday, November 27, 2022

  • Theft – Henry Rd – Investigated a theft report.
  • Traffic Complaint – Hwy 10/Co Rd 81 – Conduct reported of not maintaining lane. Vehicle was located and stopped. The driver was eating while driving. 
  • Domestic – Truman Dr – Investigated. Parties separated prior to arrival. 
  • Ordinance Violation – Lake Ridge Dr – Follow-up for an owner required to vaccinate dog.
  • Fraud – Mount Curve – Report of a gift card scam.
  • Disturbance – Pond View Cir – Situation resolved itself when police were called.
  • Civil – Donna Ct – Questions about eviction. 
  • Traffic Complaint – Hwy 10/Co Rd 43 – Road rage incident documented.
  • Open Door – Co Rd 43 – Unlocked door located during a business check. Secured.
  • Traffic Stop – Hwy 10/Co Rd 43 – Stop for speeding. Citation issued. 
  • Suspicious Vehicle – Sanford Park – Unoccupied vehicle parked after hours. Checked area. 
