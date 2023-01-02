Sunday, January 1, 2023

  • Check Welfare – Kilbirnie Rd – Officers contacted the party. Sherburne Probations issued a pickup order. The party was arrested and booked into Sherburne Jail.
  • Domestic – Independence Dr – Report taken.
  • Disturbance – Jefferson Blvd – Mediated between a customer and business employee.
  • Harassment – Euclid Ave – Issues over social media. Report taken. 
