Sunday, April 5
• Shady Ln - Domestic Disturbance - Officers mediated a verbal domestic altercation.
Saturday, April 4
• Hwy 10/CR 43 - Marijuana in a Vehicle - Officer stopped vehicle for a traffic violation, could smell burning marijuana, driver issued summons for Marijuana Possession.
• Edinburgh Way - Harassment - Officers investigated verbal harassment between parties.
• Station St - Juvenile Complaint - Report of disorderly juvenile, mediated by officers.
• Sanford Ave - Theft - Report of property theft, investigation ongoing.
• Edinburgh Way - Harassment - Officers investigated harassment via text message/phone calls.
• CR 50/Hwy 10 – Obstruction w/ Force – Officer initiated a traffic stop. Could smell marijuana inside vehicle. As passengers were exiting vehicle, one ran and fought with officers. Male arrested for obstruction and transported to jail.
Friday, April 3
• Jefferson Blvd - Disturbance - Officers dispatched mediate a verbal disturbance.
• Powell St N – Drug Arrest – Officers dispatched to a possible burglary. Male stated he had a gun on him, and he had a permit. Officer located methamphetamine next to the gun in a pouch. Male arrested and transported to jail.
Thursday, April 2
• Station St – Juvenile Complaint – Caller upset children were playing and not social distancing.
• Minnesota Ave - Domestic Disturbance - Officers mediated a verbal domestic altercation.
• Forest Rd - Court Order Violation - Report of the violation of a no contact order, investigation ongoing.
• Monroe St - Harassment - Officers investigated verbal harassment between parties.
• Traverse Ln/Meadow Ln - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
Wednesday, April 1
• Ormsbee St - Harassment - Officers investigated harassment via text message/phone calls.
• Hwy 10/Lakeshore Dr - Warrant Arrest - Suspect located on an outstanding arrest warrant, booked into jail.
• Lake St/Monroe St - Marijuana in a Vehicle - Officer stopped vehicle for a traffic violation, could smell burning marijuana, driver issued summons for Marijuana Possession.
• Monroe St - Harassment - Officers investigated harassment via text message/phone calls.
• Hwy 25/CR 11 - Marijuana in a Vehicle - Officer stopped vehicle for a traffic violation, could smell burning marijuana, driver issued summons for Marijuana Possession.
Tuesday, March 31
• Prairie Dr - Juvenile Complaint – Caller upset children and adults are interacting at a park during social distancing.
Monday, March 30
• Eagle Lake Rd N/Washington Ave - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
