Sunday, May 24, 2020
- Saint Andrews Ln - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
- Martin Ave/CR 43 - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
- Wood Duck Ln - Domestic Disturbance - Officers mediated a verbal domestic altercation.
- Mitchell Rd - Property Damage - Report of damage done to fence post.
- Phyllis St/Humboldt Dr - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
- Chippewa St - Juvenile Complaint - Report of disorderly juveniles, mediated by officers.
- Trillium Ln - Loud Noise - Report of loud music, warned for noise ordinance.
Saturday, May 23, 2020
- Monroe St - Loud Noise - Report of loud music, warned for noise ordinance.
Friday, May 22, 2020
- Hwy 10/Waco St - DWI - Driver stopped for a traffic violation and found to be under the influence of a controlled substance. Arrested and booked into jail, see bookings for charges.
- Earl Rd - Fraud - Officers investigating fraud complaint.
Thursday, May 21, 2020
- 690 Minnesota Ave - Disturbance - Officers dispatched mediate a verbal disturbance.
- Mitchell Rd - Fraud - Officers investigating fraud complaint.
- Hiawatha Ave - Fraud - Officers investigating fraud complaint.
- Fern St - Harassment - Officers investigated verbal harassment between parties.
- - Choose an item.
Wednesday, May 20, 2020
- Lakeshore Dr - Property Damage - Report of damage done to lock on vehicle.
- Edgewater Pl - Domestic Disturbance - Officers mediated a verbal domestic altercation.
- Lake Ridge Dr - Juvenile Complaint - Report of disorderly juvenile, mediated by officers.
- Martin Ave - Disturbance - Officers dispatched mediate a verbal disturbance.
- Hwy 10/Lakeshore Dr - Felony Narcotic Arrest – Officer stopped vehicle for equipment violation. After speaking to the occupants, Officer obtained consent to search the vehicle. Officer located felony amount of narcotics. Driver and a passenger were arrested.
- Hwy 10/168th St – Felony Narcotic Arrest – Officer stopped vehicle for equipment violation. Could smell marijuana coming from vehicle. Driver arrested for narcotics and passenger arrested for providing false name and warrants.
Tuesday, May 19, 2020
- Hwy 10/CR 81 - Marijuana in a Vehicle - Officer stopped vehicle for a traffic violation, could smell burning marijuana, driver issued summons for Marijuana Possession.
- Lena Trl - Juvenile Complaint - Report of disorderly juveniles, mediated by officers.
- Teal St - Juvenile Complaint - Report of disorderly juveniles, mediated by officers.
- Lake Ridge Dr - Domestic Assault - Officers dispatched to a domestic disturbance, on individual found to have been assaulted, suspect arrested and booked into jail for Domestic Assault.
Monday, May 18, 2020
- Humboldt Dr - Theft - Report of property theft, investigation ongoing.
- Maple Ln - Theft - Report of property theft, investigation ongoing.
- Loon Dr - Harassment - Officers investigated a report of harassment via social media.
- Hwy 10/CR 50 - Marijuana in a Vehicle - Officer stopped vehicle for a traffic violation, could smell burning marijuana, driver issued summons for Marijuana Possession.
