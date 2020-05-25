Big Lake Police Badge

Sunday, May 24, 2020

  • Saint Andrews Ln - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
  • Martin Ave/CR 43 - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
  • Wood Duck Ln - Domestic Disturbance - Officers mediated a verbal domestic altercation.
  • Mitchell Rd - Property Damage - Report of damage done to fence post. 
  • Phyllis St/Humboldt Dr - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
  • Chippewa St - Juvenile Complaint - Report of disorderly juveniles, mediated by officers.
  • Trillium Ln - Loud Noise - Report of loud music, warned for noise ordinance.

 

Saturday, May 23, 2020

  • Monroe St - Loud Noise - Report of loud music, warned for noise ordinance.

 

Friday, May 22, 2020

  • Hwy 10/Waco St - DWI - Driver stopped for a traffic violation and found to be under the influence of a controlled substance.  Arrested and booked into jail, see bookings for charges.
  • Earl Rd - Fraud - Officers investigating fraud complaint.

Thursday, May 21, 2020

  • 690 Minnesota Ave - Disturbance - Officers dispatched mediate a verbal disturbance.
  • Mitchell Rd - Fraud - Officers investigating fraud complaint.
  • Hiawatha Ave - Fraud - Officers investigating fraud complaint.
  • Fern St - Harassment - Officers investigated verbal harassment between parties.
Wednesday, May 20, 2020

  • Lakeshore Dr - Property Damage - Report of damage done to lock on vehicle. 
  • Edgewater Pl - Domestic Disturbance - Officers mediated a verbal domestic altercation.
  • Lake Ridge Dr - Juvenile Complaint - Report of disorderly juvenile, mediated by officers.
  • Martin Ave - Disturbance - Officers dispatched mediate a verbal disturbance.
  • Hwy 10/Lakeshore Dr - Felony Narcotic Arrest – Officer stopped vehicle for equipment violation. After speaking to the occupants, Officer obtained consent to search the vehicle. Officer located felony amount of narcotics. Driver and a passenger were arrested. 
  • Hwy 10/168th St – Felony Narcotic Arrest – Officer stopped vehicle for equipment violation. Could smell marijuana coming from vehicle. Driver arrested for narcotics and passenger arrested for providing false name and warrants. 

Tuesday, May 19, 2020

  • Hwy 10/CR 81 - Marijuana in a Vehicle - Officer stopped vehicle for a traffic violation, could smell burning marijuana, driver issued summons for Marijuana Possession.
  • Lena Trl - Juvenile Complaint - Report of disorderly juveniles, mediated by officers.
  • Teal St - Juvenile Complaint - Report of disorderly juveniles, mediated by officers.
  • Lake Ridge Dr - Domestic Assault - Officers dispatched to a domestic disturbance, on individual found to have been assaulted, suspect arrested and booked into jail for Domestic Assault.

 

 

Monday, May 18, 2020

  • Humboldt Dr - Theft - Report of property theft, investigation ongoing.
  • Maple Ln - Theft - Report of property theft, investigation ongoing.
  • Loon Dr - Harassment - Officers investigated a report of harassment via social media.
  • Hwy 10/CR 50 - Marijuana in a Vehicle - Officer stopped vehicle for a traffic violation, could smell burning marijuana, driver issued summons for Marijuana Possession.

 

