Sunday May 17
• Hwy 10/CR 81 - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
• Ormsbee St/Lee St - Marijuana in a Vehicle - Officer stopped vehicle for a traffic violation, could smell burning marijuana, driver issued summons for Marijuana Possession.
• Hwy 10/172nd St - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
• Fair Meadows Dr - Disturbance - Officers dispatched mediate a verbal disturbance.
Saturday, May 16
• Edinburgh Alcove - Loud Noise - Report of loud music, warned for noise ordinance.
• Jefferson Blvd/Lake St - Felony Narcotic Arrest – Driver stopped by officer for equipment violation, could smell burning marijuana, vehicle searched and felony level of narcotics was located. Driver charged with 5th Degree Possession.
• Hwy 10/CR 50 - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
• Hwy 25/CR 11 - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
Friday, May 15
• Westwood Dr - Loud Noise - Report of loud music, warned for noise ordinance.
• Hwy 10/CR 14 - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
• Hwy 10/168th St - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
• Hwy 10/Lakeshore Dr - Felony Narcotic Arrest – Driver stopped by officer for equipment violation, could smell burning marijuana, vehicle searched, and felony level of narcotics was located. Driver charged with 5th Degree Possession.
• Pond View Cir - Assault – Officers responded to male yelling. While officers attempted to arrest the male, he fought with officers. Male was arrested and charged with 4th degree assault.
• Lake St N - Harassment - Officers investigated a report of harassment via social media.
• Tarrytown Rd - Fraud - Officers investigating fraud complaint.
Thursday, May 14
• Pond View Dr - Domestic Assault - Officers dispatched to a domestic disturbance, on individual found to have been assaulted, suspect arrested and booked into jail for Domestic Assault.
• Hwy 10/CR 43 - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
• Leighton Cir - Trespassing - Report of a suspect at property who was not welcome there, suspect removed by office
Wednesday, May 13
• Jefferson Blvd/Lake St - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
• Minnesota Ave - Fraud - Officers investigating fraud complaint.
• Rose Dr - DWI - Driver reported to be impaired, found to be under the influence of alcohol, arrested and booked into jail, see bookings for charges.
• Shore Acres Dr - Loud Noise - Report of loud music, warned for noise ordinance.
Tuesday, May 12
• Minnesota Ave - Harassment - Officers investigated harassment via text message/phone calls.
• Hwy 10/Lakeshore Dr - Felony Narcotic Arrest - Driver stopped by officer for equipment violation, could smell burning marijuana, vehicle searched, and felony level of narcotics was located. Driver charged with 5th Degree Possession.
Monday, May 11
• Hwy 10/Lakeshore Dr - Marijuana in a Vehicle - Officer stopped vehicle for a traffic violation, could smell burning marijuana, driver issued summons for Marijuana Possession.
• Gordon Ln - Disturbance - Officers dispatched mediate a verbal disturbance.
