Sunday May 17

• Hwy 10/CR 81 - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.

• Ormsbee St/Lee St - Marijuana in a Vehicle - Officer stopped vehicle for a traffic violation, could smell burning marijuana, driver issued summons for Marijuana Possession.

• Hwy 10/172nd St - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.

• Fair Meadows Dr - Disturbance - Officers dispatched mediate a verbal disturbance.

Saturday, May 16

• Edinburgh Alcove - Loud Noise - Report of loud music, warned for noise ordinance.

• Jefferson Blvd/Lake St - Felony Narcotic Arrest – Driver stopped by officer for equipment violation, could smell burning marijuana, vehicle searched and felony level of narcotics was located. Driver charged with 5th Degree Possession. 

• Hwy 10/CR 50 - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.

• Hwy 25/CR 11 - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.

Friday, May 15

• Westwood Dr - Loud Noise - Report of loud music, warned for noise ordinance.

• Hwy 10/CR 14 - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.

• Hwy 10/168th St - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.

• Hwy 10/Lakeshore Dr - Felony Narcotic Arrest  – Driver stopped by officer for equipment violation, could smell burning marijuana, vehicle searched, and felony level of narcotics was located. Driver charged with 5th Degree Possession.

• Pond View Cir - Assault – Officers responded to male yelling. While officers attempted to arrest the male, he fought with officers. Male was arrested and charged with 4th degree assault. 

• Lake St N - Harassment - Officers investigated a report of harassment via social media.

• Tarrytown Rd - Fraud - Officers investigating fraud complaint.

Thursday, May 14

• Pond View Dr - Domestic Assault - Officers dispatched to a domestic disturbance, on individual found to have been assaulted, suspect arrested and booked into jail for Domestic Assault.

• Hwy 10/CR 43 - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.

• Leighton Cir - Trespassing - Report of a suspect at property who was not welcome there, suspect removed by office

Wednesday, May 13

• Jefferson Blvd/Lake St - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.

• Minnesota Ave - Fraud - Officers investigating fraud complaint.

• Rose Dr - DWI - Driver reported to be impaired, found to be under the influence of alcohol, arrested and booked into jail, see bookings for charges.

• Shore Acres Dr - Loud Noise - Report of loud music, warned for noise ordinance.

Tuesday, May 12

• Minnesota Ave - Harassment - Officers investigated harassment via text message/phone calls.

• Hwy 10/Lakeshore Dr - Felony Narcotic Arrest - Driver stopped by officer for equipment violation, could smell burning marijuana, vehicle searched, and felony level of narcotics was located. Driver charged with 5th Degree Possession.

Monday, May 11

 • Hwy 10/Lakeshore Dr - Marijuana in a Vehicle - Officer stopped vehicle for a traffic violation, could smell burning marijuana, driver issued summons for Marijuana Possession.

• Gordon Ln - Disturbance - Officers dispatched mediate a verbal disturbance.

 

