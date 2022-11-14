Sunday, November 13, 2022

  • Suspicious Vehicle – Co Rd 73/Delta St – Requested to check a vehicle. Checked.
  • Agency Assist – 199th Ave – Assisted deputy on a medical emergency.
  • Public Assist – Jefferson Blvd – Provided an escort to an address for parties that were lost.
  • Public Assist – Lake St/Pleasant – Moved a broken-down vehicle off the roadway.
  • Dog Bite – Kilbirnie Rd – Report taken and investigated. 
  • Traffic Complaint – Monroe St – Possible impaired driver. Located. No issues detected.
  • Check Welfare – Pleasant Ave – Wellbeing check requested. Party lived outside the city.
  • Theft – William St – Unlocked vehicle was entered, and items stolen. Report taken.
