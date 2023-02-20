Juvenile Complaint – Lake Ridge Dr – Report of bullying. Spoke to other juvenile’s parent.
Lift Assist – Lake St N – Thank you to BL Fire for taking care of this while officers were tied up on another call!!
Traffic Complaint – Lee St – Report of a vehicle that crashed into objects and parked in front of a residence. Officers arrived and found the caller took the keys away from the driver as the driver restarted the vehicle as if to leave. A DWI investigation was conducted. The driver was arrested. A warrant was obtained, and specimen collected. The driver was booked into Sherburne County Jail.
Suspicious Vehicle – Jefferson Blvd – Officers called for a vehicle running next to a closed building. The vehicle left as officers arrived. An officer kept eyes on the vehicle while others checked the security of the business. No problems were found.
Security Alarm – 177th St – Officers responded and found an open door. Checked business. No further problems found.
Tuesday, February 14, 2023
Agency Assist – BLPD – Assisted Sherburne HHS with an investigation.
Juvenile Complaint – Lake St N – Report taken of suspicious behavior.
Parking Complaint – City Wide – Citations issued for winter parking violations.
Traffic Stop – Hwy 10/Euclid – Stop for expired registration. The driver was revoked. Cited.
Monday, February 13, 2023
Juvenile Complaint – Minnesota Ave – Officers called to assist having juveniles leave a property.
Lost Property – BLPD – Report taken of lost property.
Found Dog – BLPD – Dog brought to the PD. The owner came to pick it up.
Vandalism – Karen/William – Report taken of spray painting to public property.
Fire – Woodglen Trl – Responded with fire to burning smell in a residence.
Burglary – Lake St N – Officers responded and investigated. Turned over to investigations for further. See PD media release for further information.
