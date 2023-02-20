Sunday, February 19, 2023

  • Traffic Stop – Hwy 10/172nd St – Stop for stop sign violation. Driver was found to be suspended. Cited.
  • Juvenile Complaint – Harrison Dr – Discussed the runaway process with parents. 
  • Security Alarm – Jefferson Blvd – Responded. No problems found.
  • Traffic Stop – Co Rd 43/198th Ave – Citation issued for speeding on Co Rd 43. 
  • Agency Assist – 196th Dr NW – An officer assisted a deputy on a security alarm.
  • Agency Assist – 203rd Ave NW – Officers assisted deputies with an unwanted party.
  • Traffic Stop – Eagle Lk Rd/Bermuda – Stop for speed. The vehicle was not insured. Cited.
  • Dog Complaint – Sterling Dr – Requested to check the welfare of the neighbor’s dogs.
  • Lift Assist – Norwood Ln – Assisted an uninjured party off the floor.
