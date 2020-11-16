Sunday, November 15, 2020
- 1500 blk Powell St - Theft - Report of property theft, investigation ongoing.
- 16700 blk 198th Ave - Vehicle Crash - Report of a vehicle crash with no injuries, report completed.
- 711 Rose Dr - Theft - Report of property theft, investigation ongoing.
- 400 blk Powell St - Domestic Assault/Strangulation/DANCO Violation - Officers dispatched to a domestic disturbance/DANCO violation, one individual found to have been assaulted, suspect barricaded himself inside the residence with a possible rifle. Officers gained entry and arrested the male. The male was transported to the Sherburne County Jail and booked.
Saturday, November 14, 2020
- 101 Henry Rd - Disturbance - Officers dispatched mediate a verbal disturbance.
- 100 blk Jefferson Blvd - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
- Hwy 10/CR 14 - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
Friday, November 13, 2020
- Hwy 10/Lake St - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
- Hwy 10/CR 14 - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
Thursday, November 12, 2020
- Hwy 25/CR 11 - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
- 600 blk Lake St - Theft - Report of property theft, investigation ongoing.
- 19200 blk Eagle Lake Rd S - Vehicle Crash - Report of a vehicle crash with no injuries, report completed.
Wednesday, November 11, 2020
- 655 Norwood Ln - Warrant Arrest - Suspect located on an outstanding arrest warrant, booked into jail.
- Hwy 10/Lake St - DWI - Driver reported to be impaired, believed to be under the influence of narcotics, arrested, warrant and blood taken, and booked into jail, see bookings for charges.
- Lake St/Norwood Dr - Marijuana in a Vehicle - Officer stopped vehicle for a traffic violation, could smell burning marijuana, driver issued summons for Marijuana Possession.
Tuesday, November 10, 2020
- Lake St/Hwy 10 - Vehicle Crash - Report of a vehicle crash with no injuries, report completed.
Monday, November 9, 2020
- 200 blk Jefferson Blvd - Marijuana in a Vehicle - Officer stopped vehicle for a traffic violation, could smell burning marijuana, driver issued summons for Marijuana Possession.
- 100 blk Crescent St – Vehicle Pursuit – Officer attempted to stop vehicle for traffic violation, vehicle fled at a high rate of speed, vehicle crashed into a tree as it could not follow the roadway, driver fled on foot but was taken into custody a short time later. Driver transported to the Sherburne County Jail.
- Eagle lake Rd/Hwy 10 - Cancelled IPS Driver - Driver stopped for a traffic violation, found to be Cancelled Inimical to Public Safety, arrested and booked into jail.
