Sunday, May 31
• Aberdeen Way - Disturbance - Officers dispatched mediate a verbal disturbance.
• Lake St N - Theft - Report of property theft, investigation ongoing.
• Traverse Ln - Domestic Assault - Officers dispatched to a domestic disturbance, on individual found to have been assaulted, suspect arrested and booked into jail for Domestic Assault.
• Hwy 10/CR 50 - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
Saturday, May 30
• Lake St N - Harassment - Officers investigated verbal harassment between parties.
• Hwy 25/CR 17 - Marijuana in a Vehicle - Officer stopped vehicle for a traffic violation, could smell burning marijuana, located THC wax and paraphernalia. Driver charged with 5th degree controlled substance.
Friday, May 29
• Eagle Lake Rd - Juvenile Complaint - Report of disorderly juvenile, mediated by officers.
• Lake St S/Norwood Dr - Marijuana in a Vehicle - Officer stopped vehicle for a traffic violation, could smell burning marijuana, located THC was and paraphernalia. Driver charged with 5th Degree controlled substance.
• Rose Dr - Felony Narcotic Arrest – Officer stopped vehicle for traffic violation. Could smell burning marijuana coming from vehicle. Located methamphetamine and paraphernalia. Driver arrested and booked for 5th degree controlled substance.
• Jefferson Blvd - Juvenile Complaint - Report of disorderly juveniles, mediated by officers.
• Eagle Lake Rd N - Juvenile Complaint - Report of disorderly juveniles, mediated by officers.
• Hwy 10/Phyllis St - Vehicle Crash - Report of a vehicle crash with no injuries, report completed.
• Maple Ln – Vehicle Crash – Report of vehicle crash with no injuries, report completed.
• Hiawatha Ave - Fraud - Officers investigating fraud complaint.
• Kilbirnie Dr/Sterling Dr - Property Damage - Report of damage done to post.
• Providence Dr - DWI - Driver stopped for a traffic violation and found to be under the influence of alcohol. Arrested and booked into jail, see bookings for charges.
Thursday, May 28
• Inverness Way - Fraud - Officers investigating fraud complaint.
• Meadow Ln - Property Damage - Report of damage done to vehicle.
Coborns - Theft - Suspect fled after shoplifting, located and detained, issued summons for Theft and issued Trespass Notice.
• Kilbirnie Rd - Harassment - Officers investigated verbal harassment between parties.
Wednesday, May 27
• Leighton Cir - Vehicle Crash with Injuries. Party transported to hospital.
• Lake Ridge Dr - Fraud - Officers investigating fraud complaint.
• Eagle Lake Rd N - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
Tuesday, May 26
• Hwy 10/CR 81 - Warrant Arrest - Suspect located on an outstanding arrest warrant, booked into jail.
Monday, May 25
• Hwy 10/CR 81 - Marijuana in a Vehicle - Officer stopped vehicle for a traffic violation, could smell burning marijuana, driver issued summons for Marijuana Possession.
• Hwy 10/137th St - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
• Lakeside Park - Disturbance - Officers dispatched mediate a verbal disturbance.
• Edinburgh Alcove - Harassment - Officers investigated verbal harassment between parties.
• Hwy 10/Euclid Ave - Felony Narcotic Arrest – Vehicle stopped for traffic violation; Officer saw green leafy substance inside vehicle. Located methamphetamine and other paraphernalia. Driver arrested and booked at jail.
