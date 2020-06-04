Big Lake Police Badge

Sunday, May 31

• Aberdeen Way - Disturbance - Officers dispatched mediate a verbal disturbance.

• Lake St N - Theft - Report of property theft, investigation ongoing.

• Traverse Ln - Domestic Assault - Officers dispatched to a domestic disturbance, on individual found to have been assaulted, suspect arrested and booked into jail for Domestic Assault.

• Hwy 10/CR 50 - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.

Saturday, May 30

• Lake St N - Harassment - Officers investigated verbal harassment between parties.

• Hwy 25/CR 17 - Marijuana in a Vehicle - Officer stopped vehicle for a traffic violation, could smell burning marijuana, located THC wax and paraphernalia. Driver charged with 5th degree controlled substance.

Friday, May 29

• Eagle Lake Rd - Juvenile Complaint - Report of disorderly juvenile, mediated by officers.

• Lake St S/Norwood Dr - Marijuana in a Vehicle - Officer stopped vehicle for a traffic violation, could smell burning marijuana, located THC was and paraphernalia. Driver charged with 5th Degree controlled substance. 

• Rose Dr - Felony Narcotic Arrest – Officer stopped vehicle for traffic violation. Could smell burning marijuana coming from vehicle. Located methamphetamine and paraphernalia. Driver arrested and booked for 5th degree controlled substance. 

• Jefferson Blvd - Juvenile Complaint - Report of disorderly juveniles, mediated by officers.

• Eagle Lake Rd N - Juvenile Complaint - Report of disorderly juveniles, mediated by officers.

• Hwy 10/Phyllis St - Vehicle Crash - Report of a vehicle crash with no injuries, report completed.

• Maple Ln – Vehicle Crash – Report of vehicle crash with no injuries, report completed. 

• Hiawatha Ave - Fraud - Officers investigating fraud complaint.

• Kilbirnie Dr/Sterling Dr - Property Damage - Report of damage done to post. 

• Providence Dr - DWI - Driver stopped for a traffic violation and found to be under the influence of alcohol.  Arrested and booked into jail, see bookings for charges.

Thursday, May 28

• Inverness Way - Fraud - Officers investigating fraud complaint.

• Meadow Ln - Property Damage - Report of damage done to vehicle. 

 Coborns - Theft - Suspect fled after shoplifting, located and detained, issued summons for Theft and issued Trespass Notice.

• Kilbirnie Rd - Harassment - Officers investigated verbal harassment between parties.

Wednesday, May 27

• Leighton Cir - Vehicle Crash with Injuries. Party transported to hospital. 

• Lake Ridge Dr - Fraud - Officers investigating fraud complaint.

• Eagle Lake Rd N - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.

Tuesday, May 26

• Hwy 10/CR 81 - Warrant Arrest - Suspect located on an outstanding arrest warrant, booked into jail.

Monday, May 25

• Hwy 10/CR 81 - Marijuana in a Vehicle - Officer stopped vehicle for a traffic violation, could smell burning marijuana, driver issued summons for Marijuana Possession.

• Hwy 10/137th St - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.

• Lakeside Park - Disturbance - Officers dispatched mediate a verbal disturbance.

• Edinburgh Alcove - Harassment - Officers investigated verbal harassment between parties.

• Hwy 10/Euclid Ave - Felony Narcotic Arrest – Vehicle stopped for traffic violation; Officer saw green leafy substance inside vehicle. Located methamphetamine and other paraphernalia. Driver arrested and booked at jail. 

Load comments