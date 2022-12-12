Sunday, December 11, 2022
- Assault – Eagle Lk Rd/Hwy 10 – Report of a vehicle in the intersection with four-way flashers on and a horn honking. Officers responded and found the driver being assaulted by the passenger. Parties were separated. The incident was investigated, and the passenger was arrested for assault.
- Agency Assist – Lake St/Norwood Dr – Assisted a deputy during a DWI investigation.
- Hit and Run – Grace Dr – Report taken. Investigation begun.
- Parking Complaint – City Wide – Citations issued for parking on the street overnight.
Saturday, December 10, 2022
- Parking Complaint – Fern St – Complaint of visitors parked in residence parking. Advised to contact management.
- 911 Hang Up – Highland Trl – Responded. Child playing with a phone.
- Disturbance – Wall St – Possible impaired party showed up. Responded. DWI investigation conducted. Party arrested for DWI. Booked into Sherburne Jail.
- Crash – Jefferson Blvd – Investigated. Documented.
- Civil – Edinburgh Way – Child custody issue. Documented.
- Juvenile Complaint – Will St – Discussed concerns with a child’s behavior.
- 911 Hang Up – Highland Trl – Responded. Child playing with a phone.
- Parking Complaint – City Wide – Citations issued for parking on the roadway overnight.
- Vehicle Off Road – Hwy 10/Industrial Dr – Vehicle towed out of the ditch. Lights provided.
Friday, December 9, 2022
- Vehicle Theft – Hill St – Report taken. Vehicle located. Charges submitted.
- Traffic Stop – Hwy 10/Co Rd 81 – Stop for registration and equipment. Driver was revoked. Citation issued.
- Domestic – Lake St N – Responded. Investigated. Mediated.
- Traffic Complaint – Hwy 10/Lake St – Vehicle located and stopped. DWI investigation conducted. Driver arrested for DWI. Booked into Sherburne Jail.
- Juvenile Complaint – Norwood Dr – Report of inappropriate social media activity.
- Traffic Stop – Highline/Co Rd 73 – Stop for speed. Citation issued.
- Crash – Aberdeen Way – Investigated and documented.
- Suspicious Activity – Lake St N – Report of demand for money.
- Civil – 198th Ave – Civil standby conducted.
- Theft – Rose Dr – Report received of theft.
- Dog Complaint – Vernon St – Report of dogs barking. Cited owner for ordinance violation.
- Agency Assist – 200th Ave NW – Assisted a deputy on a security alarm.
- Found Animal – Mitchell Rd – Dog running loose on the roadway was secured. Taken to PD. Later picked up by the owner.
- Suspicious Activity – Hiawatha Ave – Report of footprints in the snow. Likely meter reading.
Thursday, December 8, 2022
- Traffic Complaint – Westbound Hwy 10 – Unable to locate vehicle.
- Stop Arm Violation – Eagle Lk Rd S/Forest – Violation report received. Investigating.
- Fraud – Industrial Dr – Report taken of fraudulent bank activity.
- Civil – Grace Dr – Questions about civil situation.
- Security Alarm – 198th Ave – Canceled enroute.
- Traffic Stop – Eagle Lk Rd/Minnesota – Stop for moving violation. Driver revoked. Cited.
- Property Damage – Minnesota Ave – Report taken. Investigation begun.
- Dog Complaint – Vernon St – Anonymous report of a barking dog. Unfounded.
Wednesday, December 7, 2022
- Public Assist – Hwy 10/Industrial Dr – Provided lights for a broken-down vehicle.
- Agency Assist – Hwy 25/Co Rd 14 – Responded to a crash. Assisted until State Patrol arrived.
- Fire – 176th St – Walk in report of a possible building fire. Responded. No problems.
- Security Alarm – Rose Dr – Responded. Canceled after arrival.
- Agency Assist – Sterling Dr – Attempted to locate a suspect in a hit and run for State Patrol.
- Traffic Complaint – Hwy 10/Co Rd 15 – Driver located at residence.
- Suspicious Activity – Englewood Dr – Footprints going between houses. Recent meter check.
- Juvenile Complaint – Fair Meadows – Parties spoken with about harassment.
- Juvenile Complaint – Lake Ave – Questions about problems with child’s friends.
- Agency Assist – 177th St NW – Assisted on a medical emergency in the township.
- Suspicious Vehicle – 198th Ave – Officer found an unoccupied vehicle running. Contacted driver who was working late. No problems.
Tuesday, December 6, 2022
- Traffic Stop – Eagle Lk Rd/Washington – Stop for registration. Driver revoked. Cited.
- Security Alarm – Lake St N – Responded. Canceled while checking.
- Civil – Forest Rd – Standby for property retrieval.
- Suspicious Person – Eagle Lk Rd N – Party soliciting money in front of a business. Gone before officers arrived.
- Civil – Pleasant Ave – Questions about child custody matter. Documented.
- Suspicious Activity – Minnesota Ave – Party flying a drone over private property. Was rude to property manager when told to leave. Party left as officers arrived.
- Stop Arm Violation – Forest Rd/Station St – Violation report received. Investigated. Violator identified and contacted. Citation issued to the violator.
- Security Alarm – 198th Ave – Responded. Canceled upon arrival.
- Security Alarm – 198th Ave – Checked building. No problems found.
- Agency Assist – 146th St NW – Officers assisted deputies with a suspicious person call.
Monday, December 5, 2022
- Open Door – Putnam Ave – Patrolling officers noticed a storage unit door that was not closed all the way. Checked. Owner contacted.
- Harassment – Providence Dr – Report taken. Parties spoken with about unwanted activity.
- Suspicious Activity – Monroe St – Spoke to party about security camera placement.
- Traffic Stop – Hwy 10/Co Rd 43 – License plate showed the registered owner was revoked. Vehicle stopped. The driver was the owner and was cited for driving while revoked.
- Domestic – Corinne Dr – Called for a domestic. Officers mediated and parties separated.
- Agency Assist – Pond View Cir – Assisted Sauk Rapids PD in gathering evidence.
- Vehicle Tampering – Monroe St – Report of vehicles gone through, but nothing was taken.
- Civil – Burlwood Cir – Standby for property retrieval.
- 911 Hang Up – Station St – Call from the building. No problems located.
- Suspicious Vehicle – 198th Ave – Officer located an occupied vehicle during a security check. Contacted occupant and verified there was no criminal activity afoot.
Property Damage – Minnesota Ave – Report taken. Investigation begun.
