Sunday, December 11, 2022

  • Assault – Eagle Lk Rd/Hwy 10 – Report of a vehicle in the intersection with four-way flashers on and a horn honking. Officers responded and found the driver being assaulted by the passenger. Parties were separated. The incident was investigated, and the passenger was arrested for assault.
  • Agency Assist – Lake St/Norwood Dr – Assisted a deputy during a DWI investigation. 
  • Hit and Run – Grace Dr – Report taken. Investigation begun.
  • Parking Complaint – City Wide – Citations issued for parking on the street overnight. 
