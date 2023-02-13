Public Assist – 198th Ave – Assisted a party locate their hotel room.
Saturday, February 11, 2023
Traffic Stop – Lake St/Ormsbee – Stop for speed. Vehicle searched. Citation issued.
Fire Alarm – Arctic Ave – Responded. Accidental trip by homeowner.
Dog Bite – Highland Trl – Report taken. Will be investigated.
Fraud – Traverse Ln – Report taken.
Agency Assist – Hwy 25 – Assisted a deputy on a domestic.
Agency Assist – BLPD – Assisted Becker PD with a DWI test.
Friday, February 10, 2023
Traffic Stop – Hwy 10/Co Rd 81 – Speed on Hwy 10 in 35mph zone. Cited.
Suspicious Person – Co Rd 14 – Contacted a bicyclist riding without lights.
Agency Assist – 167th St NW – Assisted the county on a medical emergency.
Security Alarm – Fern St – Responded. No problems found.
Agency Assist – ER – Assisted ERPD.
Stop Arm Violation – Forest/Station St – Investigation ongoing.
Hit and Run Crash – Jefferson Blvd – Information received for a witnessed hit and run.
Domestic – Powell St – Investigated and mediated.
Agency Assist – Independence Dr – Accompanied HHS on a home visit.
Security Alarm – 198th Ave – Responded. Investigated. No problems.
Suspicious Activity – Pleasant Ave – Request to send money through gift cards.
Thursday, February 9, 2023
Suspicious Vehicle – Edinburgh Way – Request to check a vehicle in front of residence. Party contacted. No problems.
Theft – Rose Dr – Report taken.
Wednesday, February 8, 2023
CO Alarm – Wood Duck Ln – Responded until BLFD arrived.
Harassment – Pond View Cir – Report taken.
Agency Assist – Minnesota Ave – Assisted the county look for a missing child.
911 Hang Up – Glen Oaks Cir – Responded. Juvenile playing with a phone.
Tuesday, February 7, 2023
Domestic – Lake St S – Investigated and mediated.
Pick Up Order – Henry Rd – Attempted for probations.
Warrant Arrest – Lake Ridge – Officer recognized a driver as recently not having a license. A check showed the party was revoked and had a warrant. A traffic stop was conducted. The driver was arrested for the warrant. Custody transferred to Wright County for their warrant.
Theft – Lena Trl – Catalytic converter theft. Report taken.
Agency Assist – 211th Ave NW – Assisted the county on a medical emergency.
Traffic Complaint – Minnesota Ave – Report of an unlicensed driver. Driver located and stopped. Citation issued for driving while revoked.
Agency Assist – Eagle Lk Rd N – Assisted a deputy on a traffic stop.
Monday, February 6, 2023
Suspicious Vehicle – Co Rd 43 – Report of vehicle near dumpster. Party contacted by officer.
Fire Alarm – Fair Meadows – Responded. Smoke detectors were expired.
Dog Complaint – Harrison Dr – Dogs running loose. Assisted getting dogs contained.
Harassment – Loon Dr – Report taken.
Harassment – Henry Rd – Report taken.
Conservation – Co Rd 73/Delta – Injured deer was dispatched. Possession tag issued.
