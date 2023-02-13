Sunday, February 12, 2023

  • Security Alarm – Co Rd 43 – Responded. False alarm.
  • Security Alarm – Rose Dr – Responded. No problems found.
  • Vandalism – Northstar Station – Graffiti to warming hut. Reported to Metro Transit PD.
  • Burning Complaint – Dundee Alcove – Burning garbage. 
  • Public Assist – 198th Ave – Assisted a party locate their hotel room.
