Arrests:
- Sean Bryson (Age 40 – Minneapolis, MN) Warrant
- Matthew Ojalehto (Age 31 – Big Lake, MN) Pick Up Order
Sunday, April 9, 2023
- Agency Assist – Sherburne Ave – Obtained information for a Wright Co Deputy.
- Dog Complaint – Independence Dr – Dogs running loose.
- Lift Assist – Norwood Ln – Assisted an uninjured person from the floor.
- Found Animals – Grace Dr – Found dogs held by the caller. Later reunited with owner.
- Agency Assist (Drone) – Cleveland St, ER – Assisted on a call with two parties that fled a vehicle after crashing. The drone located one party hiding in a field. The other was located by an officer on the perimeter.
- Pick Up Order – Lake St S/Tarry Town Rd – Party was contacted for riding a bike on the roadway at midnight with no lights on. Party showed signs of impairment and was on probation with a “no use” condition. Probations was contacted and requested party be taken into custody. Party was arrested and transported to Sherburne County Jail.
Saturday, April 8, 2023
- Suspicious Person – 198th Ave – Patron cutoff at an establishment caused problems in the parking lot. Party found to be homeless and lacking a safe place to stay. Party assisted with getting to a safe location.
- Traffic Stop – Hwy 10/Co Rd 15 – Stop for equipment, and registered owner was revoked and had a warrant. Driver was the owner and was arrested. Wright County took custody.
- Assault – Sterling Dr – Investigated.
- Lift Assist – Norwood Ln – Assisted an uninjured person from the floor.
- Lift Assist – Norwood Ln – Assisted an uninjured person from the floor.
- Juvenile Complaint – Co Rd 43/198th Ave – Juveniles on train tracks. Spoken with.
- Suspicious Vehicle – Addison Way/Turnberry Trl – Checked.
- Security Check – Jefferson Blvd – An officer located an unsecure door on a business check. Interior checked. No problems found.
Friday, April 7, 2023
- Agency Assist – Houghton Dr – Assisted Sherburne County on service of process.
- Juvenile Complaint – Independence/Liberty – Report of juveniles carrying a stop sign.
- Traffic Complaint – Hwy 10/Co Rd 81 – Watched for a traffic complaint. Vehicle did not come by.
- Crash – Co Rd 43/Forest Rd – Two vehicle crash. No injuries. Vehicle towed.
- Agency Assist – Monticello – Assisted Wright Co. Deputies on a burglary.
Thursday, April 6, 2023
- Fire Alarm – Hill Cir W – Responded. No problems found.
- Gas Leak – Highland Trl – Party not feeling well. BLFD responded.
- Suspicious Vehicle – Aberdeen Way – Information received.
- Vandalism – Henry Rd – Spray paint to a mailbox. Management said it was not new.
- Gas Leak – Lake St S – Smell of gas. BLFD responded.
- 911 Hang Up – Wall St – Contact made with the caller. No continuing problems.
- Suspicious Activity – Kilbirnie Rd – Footprints outside house leading to neighbor’s house.
- Suspicious Activity – Co Rd 43 – Investigated.
Wednesday, April 5, 2023
- Public Assist – Station St – Alarm saying someone was stuck in an elevator. Checked. No problems found.
- Fraud – Lake St N – Unemployment fraud.
- Agency Assist – Shady Ln – Attempted contact with a party involved in a traffic complaint in the Zimmerman area.
- Fraud – Eagle Lk Rd S – Party being blackmailed to send money or unclothed pictures of themselves will be sent to friends and family.
Tuesday, April 4, 2023
- Theft – Eagle Lk Rd – Two reports taken of theft from a business in the form of shoplifting.
- Traffic Complaint – Hwy 10/Lake St – Vehicle all over the road. Assisted State Patrol after vehicle was stopped.
- Juvenile Complaint – Egret Ave – Questions about issues with a juvenile.
- Traffic Complaint – Highland Trl – Concern over driving conduct and parking near bus stop.
- Vehicle Fire – Manitou – Vehicle fire in the driveway of a residence.
Monday, April 3, 2023
- Fraud – Gunter Way – Facebook scam. A cloned account of a friend shared information about an application for money.
- Lost Animal – Brom Ln – A cockatiel flew away from the owner.
- Agency Assist – Co Rd 79 – Assisted a deputy on a medical emergency.
- Lockout – Truman Dr – Opened a car with a child locked inside.
- Agency Assist – Corinne Dr – Located and arrested a party for Elk River PD.
Suspicious Person – Hwy 10/Co Rd 15 – Party walking along Hwy 10 trying to flag down cars. Party given a ride to a residence in Big Lake.
