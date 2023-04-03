Sunday, April 2, 2023
- Community Policing – BLPD – Car seat inspection at PD.
- Agency Assist – Hwy 10/Co Rd 17 – Assisted deputies with a coach bus that went off the roadway onto the train tracks.
- Public Assist – Eagle Lk Rd – Assisted a party that lost a shoe in the snow and needed assistance.
Saturday, April 1, 2023
- Public Assist – Hwy 10/Eagle Lk Rd – Stall blocking. Provided lights until vehicle could move.
- Vehicle Tampering – Wood Duck Ln – Appeared someone attempted to hotwire the vehicle.
- Public Assist – Hwy 10/Co Rd 43 –Vehicle blocking. Moved to a parking lot to await a tow.
- Vehicle Theft – Kilbirnie Rd – Vehicle with keys inside taken from driveway.
- Juvenile Complaint – Egret Ln – Questions about parenting.
- Disturbance – Minnesota Ave – Problems with a neighbor’s guest.
- Assault – Maple Ln – Report of an assault. Investigated. Cited and separated.
- Suspicious Person – Loon Dr – Report of a solicitor that came to a house with “no solicitors” sign posted.
- Parking Complaint – Nicolett Ave – City plow unable to clear snow due to a parked vehicle.
- Community Policing – Lakeside Park – Visited the Women of Today Easter Egg Hunt.
- Public Assist – Hwy 10/Euclid – Assisted a vehicle stuck in the median.
- Public Assist – Ridge Rd – Assisted a vehicle stuck in a driveway.
- Public Assist – Hwy 10/Euclid – Assisted vehicle stuck in the median.
- Suspicious Activity – Minnesota Ave/Eagle Lk Rd – Checked a vehicle in a parking lot with hazard lights flashing.
- Vehicle Off Road – Beaver Dr/January St – Checked vehicles off road. Help on scene.
Friday, March 31, 2023
- Vehicle Off Road – Hwy 10/Co Rd 14 – Checked a vehicle in the ditch. Tow on the way.
- Traffic Stop – Hwy 10/168th St – Officer recognized a driver known to be revoked. Check conducted and driver was revoked and had a warrant out of Wright County. Vehicle stopped and driver arrested. Cited. Custody transferred to Wright County.
- Fraud – Glasgow Bay – Unemployment fraud. Report taken.
- Theft – Wood Duck Ln – Theft report.
- Public Assist – Station St – Provided a transport to a juvenile that missed the bus.
- Lift Assist – Norwood Ln – FD responded before PD and assisted the uninjured person.
- Crash – Co Rd 43/Hwy 10 – Property damage crash.
- Security Alarm – 176th St – Responded. Contacted an employee on site.
- Suspicious Vehicle – 197th Ave – Contacted several parties at a business after hours. Explanation checked out.
Thursday, March 30, 2023
- Agency Assist – Monticello –Assisted Wright County on a perimeter to locate a suspect.
- Juvenile Complaint – Esther Pkwy – Assisted parents locate juvenile.
- Lift Assist – Oak Ln – Assisted uninjured person from the floor.
- Public Assist – Minnesota Ave – Assisted transporting a party whose vehicle broke down.
- Suspicious Activity – Esther Pkwy – Called to investigate a situation.
- Fraud – Blanding Ct – Theft and use of a financial card.
- Fraud – Harrison Dr – Report of possible loss of crypto currency through fraud.
- Public Assist – Grace Dr – Cat inside a drain.
- Suspicious Person – Bluff Rd – Investigated and contacted person.
- Agency Assist – 203rd Ave – Assisted deputies on a domestic.
- Public Assist – Co Rd 43/Hwy 10 – Assisted with a stall blocking the lane.
- Lit Assist – Norwood Ln – Assisted an uninjured person from the floor.
Wednesday, March 29, 2023
- Traffic Stop – Lakeshore Dr/Sherburne Ave – Stop for speeding. Signs of impairment. DWI investigation conducted and driver was arrested for DWI. Booked into Sherburne Jail.
- Lift Assist – Norwood Ln – Assisted an uninjured party from the floor.
- Suspicious Vehicle – Shore Acres Dr – Investigated report.
- Fraud – Esther Pkwy – Someone claimed unemployment benefits in the caller’s name.
- Agency Assist – Polk St – Assisted Elk River PD locating a juvenile runaway.
Tuesday, March 28, 2023
- Traffic Stop – 17,000 block 205th Ave – Stop for equipment violation. The passenger in the vehicle was found to have a Benton County warrant. Arrested and booked into Sherburne Jail.
Monday, March 27, 2023
- Traffic Stop – Hwy 10/Lakeshore – Stop for moving violation. The driver gave a false name, was found to be revoked and have a warrant, and was in possession of suspected methamphetamine. The driver was arrested and booked into Sherburne Jail. See media release for further information.
- Fraud – Donna Ct – Report of a social media scam where a person only known through social media talked the victim into cashing checks and transferring money. The checks were later declined but the victim’s money was already gone.
- Fraud – Lake St N – Bank account fraud through online transactions.
- Theft – Jefferson Blvd – An employee at work forgot an item in the patron area of the business. When they went back to retrieve the item it was gone.
- Vandalism – Karen Ln – Report taken for used engine oil dumped into a construction site porta potty.
- Vandalism – Truman Dr – Report of an egging that caused damage.
- Community Policing – Marketplace Dr – Officers stopped out to meet preschoolers.
- Agency Assist – 212th Ave – Assisted a deputy on a residential security alarm.
