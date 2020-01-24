Big Lake Police Badge

The Big Lake Police Department responded to the following calls January 13-19

Sunday Jan. 19

• Ridge Cir - Domestic Assault - Officers dispatched to a domestic disturbance, on individual found to have been assaulted, suspect arrested and booked into jail for Domestic Assault. 

• Rose Dr - Vehicle Crash - Report of a vehicle crash with no injuries, report completed. 

• Lake St S - Theft - Report of vehicle theft, investigation ongoing. 

• Jefferson Blvd - Fight - Officers investigated a reported fight not in progress. 

Saturday, Jan. 18

• Helen Way – Weapons Complaint – Officers investigated a reported shot fired in a residence. Male arrested for reckless discharge of a firearm.  

• Henry Rd – Drug Paraphernalia – While investigating a suspicious person, officers located drug paraphernalia. Subject was cited.  

• CR 17/Hwy 10 – Property Damage Accident – Report of a rollover accident. No injuries.  

• Minnesota Ave - Domestic Disturbance - Officers mediated a verbal domestic altercation.  

• Lake St/Pleasant Ave - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked. 

Friday, Jan. 17

• Jefferson Blvd - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked. 

• CR 43/Hwy 10 - Vehicle Crash - Report of a vehicle crash with no injuries, report completed. 

• Glenwood Ave/Eagle Lake Rd N - Vehicle Crash - Report of a vehicle crash with no injuries, report completed. 

Thursday, Jan. 16 

• Hwy 10/Shoreview Est – Drug Paraphernalia - Officer stopped vehicle for a traffic violation, could smell burning marijuana, driver issued summons for drug paraphernalia. 

• Harrison Dr - Vehicle Crash - Report of a vehicle crash that crashed into a squad car. No injuries.  

• Lake St S/Monroe St - Warrant Arrest - Suspect located on an outstanding arrest warrant, booked into jail. 

• Lakeview Ln - Fraud - Officers investigating fraud complaint. 

• Eagle Lake Rd N - DWI - Driver reported to be impaired, found to be under the influence of alcohol, arrested and booked into jail, see bookings for charges. 

• Hwy 10/Euclid Ave - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked. 

Wednesday, Jan. 15

• CR 5/Highline Dr - DWI - Driver stopped for a traffic violation and found to be under the influence of alcohol.  Arrested and booked into jail, see bookings for charges. 

• Hwy 10/CR 43 - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked. 

• Minnesota Ave - Harassment - Officers investigated a report of harassment via social media. 

Tuesday, Jan. 14

• Ormsbee St - Disturbance - Officers dispatched mediate a verbal disturbance. 

• Julie Way - Domestic Disturbance - Officers mediated a verbal domestic altercation. 

• Lake St S - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked. 

• Rose Dr - Vehicle Crash - Report of a vehicle crash with no injuries, report completed. 

• Helen Way - Assault - Report of an assault having occurred, investigation ongoing. 

• Bluff Rd - Domestic Disturbance - Officers mediated a verbal domestic altercation. 

Monday, Jan. 13

• Bluff Rd - Disturbance - Officers dispatched mediate a verbal disturbance. 

• Jefferson Blvd - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked. 

