The Big Lake Police Department responded to the following calls January 13-19
Sunday Jan. 19
• Ridge Cir - Domestic Assault - Officers dispatched to a domestic disturbance, on individual found to have been assaulted, suspect arrested and booked into jail for Domestic Assault.
• Rose Dr - Vehicle Crash - Report of a vehicle crash with no injuries, report completed.
• Lake St S - Theft - Report of vehicle theft, investigation ongoing.
• Jefferson Blvd - Fight - Officers investigated a reported fight not in progress.
Saturday, Jan. 18
• Helen Way – Weapons Complaint – Officers investigated a reported shot fired in a residence. Male arrested for reckless discharge of a firearm.
• Henry Rd – Drug Paraphernalia – While investigating a suspicious person, officers located drug paraphernalia. Subject was cited.
• CR 17/Hwy 10 – Property Damage Accident – Report of a rollover accident. No injuries.
• Minnesota Ave - Domestic Disturbance - Officers mediated a verbal domestic altercation.
• Lake St/Pleasant Ave - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
Friday, Jan. 17
• Jefferson Blvd - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
• CR 43/Hwy 10 - Vehicle Crash - Report of a vehicle crash with no injuries, report completed.
• Glenwood Ave/Eagle Lake Rd N - Vehicle Crash - Report of a vehicle crash with no injuries, report completed.
Thursday, Jan. 16
• Hwy 10/Shoreview Est – Drug Paraphernalia - Officer stopped vehicle for a traffic violation, could smell burning marijuana, driver issued summons for drug paraphernalia.
• Harrison Dr - Vehicle Crash - Report of a vehicle crash that crashed into a squad car. No injuries.
• Lake St S/Monroe St - Warrant Arrest - Suspect located on an outstanding arrest warrant, booked into jail.
• Lakeview Ln - Fraud - Officers investigating fraud complaint.
• Eagle Lake Rd N - DWI - Driver reported to be impaired, found to be under the influence of alcohol, arrested and booked into jail, see bookings for charges.
• Hwy 10/Euclid Ave - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
Wednesday, Jan. 15
• CR 5/Highline Dr - DWI - Driver stopped for a traffic violation and found to be under the influence of alcohol. Arrested and booked into jail, see bookings for charges.
• Hwy 10/CR 43 - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
• Minnesota Ave - Harassment - Officers investigated a report of harassment via social media.
Tuesday, Jan. 14
• Ormsbee St - Disturbance - Officers dispatched mediate a verbal disturbance.
• Julie Way - Domestic Disturbance - Officers mediated a verbal domestic altercation.
• Lake St S - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
• Rose Dr - Vehicle Crash - Report of a vehicle crash with no injuries, report completed.
• Helen Way - Assault - Report of an assault having occurred, investigation ongoing.
• Bluff Rd - Domestic Disturbance - Officers mediated a verbal domestic altercation.
Monday, Jan. 13
• Bluff Rd - Disturbance - Officers dispatched mediate a verbal disturbance.
• Jefferson Blvd - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
