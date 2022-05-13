Big Lake Police Department: calls for service
Sunday, May 8, 2022
•Forest Rd – Civil – Custody questions.
•168th St – Agency Assist – Officer assisted Sherburne Deputy for officer safety on a call.
•Turnberry Trl – Domestic – Officers mediated a domestic. Parties separated.
•Hiawatha Ave – Theft – Item taken from garage.
•Hwy 10/168th – Traffic Stop – Stop for equipment violation and invalid owner. Driver was owner. A vehicle search was conducted. Narcotics and equipment located. Citations issued.
•Minnesota Ave – 911 Hang Up – Call from apartment building. No issues located.
•Minnesota Ave – 911 Hang Up – Contacted resident. No issues. Potential phone line issue.
•Minnesota Ave – 911 Hang Up – Officers responded. No problems located.
•Cty Rd 17/Hwy 10 – Agency Assist – Checked on a party walking along the road. No issues.
Saturday, May 7, 2022
•Mitchell Rd – Civil – Questions about property.
•Esther Pkwy – Suspicious Activity – Noises heard in a residence. Officers checked.
•Minnesota Ave – 911 Hang Up – Call from apt building. No issues found.
•203rd Ave – Agency Assist – Officers assisted Sherburne Deputies with a domestic.
•Station St – Disturbance – Items thrown at caller. Officer investigated.
•Independence Dr – Disturbance – Parties arguing. Officers investigated and passed information to neighboring agency for possible driving issues.
•Lake St N – Civil – Discussed custody and potential issue that could develop.
•Helen Way – 911 Hang Up – Officer responded. Contacted resident, unaware call was made.
•197th Ave – Security Alarm – Officers responded. Checked property. No problems found.
•Mount Curve Ave – Suspicious Activity – Garage open and car alarm sounding. Officer made contacted owner. No problems.
•Meadow Ln – Security Alarm – Officer checked. Communicated with owner.
•Polk St – Dog Call – Lost dog report made.
•Lake St N – Suspicious Activity – Approximately six parties walking around residences and vehicles. Officers checked the area. No problems found at the time.
•Marketplace/172nd St – Suspicious Vehicle – An Officer found a vehicle parked in an atypical location. The officer checked the area and a storage business close by.
Friday, May 6, 2022
•Hwy 25/Cty Rd 14 – Agency Assist – Wright County requested area officers watch for a stolen vehicle. Officers did not locate the vehicle.
•Meadow Ln – Agency Assist – Officer assisted a Wright Deputy locate and arrest a party with an order violation.
•January St – Animal Bite – Report of a dog bite. Investigation and follow-up conducted.
•Loon Loop – Traffic Complaint – Officer contacted driver about reported driving conduct.
•Cty Rd 43 – Agency Assist – Assisted Sherburne Deputy on a security alarm. Accidental trip.
•Forest Rd – Disturbance – Officers requested to drive by a potential issue and would be waved down if needed. They received a thumbs up passing by.
•Eagle Lk Rd – Suspicious Activity – Party laying on the railroad tracks. Officer found three juveniles in the area who denied such activity.
•Meadow Ln – Civil – Questions about issues with a tenant and eviction process.
•Jefferson Blvd – Drugs – Report that someone tried to sell them drugs near a business.
•198th Ave – 911 Hang Up – Officer contacted employees on site. No issues.
•Mitchell Rd – Domestic – Officers mediated a domestic. Parties separated.
Thursday, May 5, 2022
•Hill Cir E – Suspicious Person – Party going door-to-door, now sitting on a curb. Party was a city approved solicitor.
•Mount Curve – Found Animal – Found dog brought to PD until owner contacted PD.
•Helen Way – Animal Bite – Dog bit a neighbor dog. Investigation conducted.
•Pond View Dr – Warrant – Officers attempted to locate a party with a Wright County warrant. The party was located and arrested. Custody was transferred to a Wright Deputy for booking.
•Meadow Ln – Harassment – Officer took a harassment report.
Wednesday, May 4, 2022
•Blackduck Ln – Domestic – Officers investigated a domestic incident.
•Monroe St – Dog Call – Dog on caller’s property growling. Officer retrieved and brought to PD.
•Station St – Traffic Complaint – Vehicles racing in the street and parking lot. Contacted a driver.
•Cty Rd 11/157th St – Agency Assist – Officer assisted Sherburne County with an injury crash.
•Hiawatha/Hill St – Juvenile Complaint – Several juveniles running down the roadway removing and throwing yard signs. Officers checked the area. No damage observed.
•Shannon Dr – Fire Call – Fire alarm at residence. Officers responded. Owners present. No issues.
•Station St – Domestic – Officers investigated a domestic call. Parties separated.
Tuesday, May 3, 2022
•Will St – Lift Assist – Officers and FD assisted an uninjured party.
•Meadow Ln – Gas Leak – Officers and FD responded for possible CO leak.
•Minnesota Ave – Harassment – Took a harassment report.
•Eagle Lk Rd N – Theft – Officer met with employer about employee theft and charging.
•Eagle Lk Rd N – Found Property – Wallet turned in to PD. Owner contacted and retrieved.
•Minnesota Ave – Civil – Civil questions and incident documented.
•Hwy 10/Cty Rd 43 – Road Hazard – An officer received information a deer may be in the roadway. Officer checked the area but did not locate.
Monday, May 2, 2022
•Industrial Dr – Suspicious Activity – Loud sound of leaking air. Officer checked the area.
•Hwy 10/Cty Rd 43 – Traffic Stop – Vehicle stopped for equipment. Vehicle search conducted. An occupant of the vehicle found to have a protection order against another occupant. The respondent was arrested for violation of the order.
•Hwy 10/Cty Rd 11 – Agency Assist – Information of a possible domestic in a vehicle. Officers watched the area and did not locate the vehicle. Information was passed to Wright County.
•Addison Way – Shooting Complaint – Caller heard several shots. Checked the area and contacted several outside that saw fireworks.
•Forest Rd – Animal Call – Dog running at large. Owner spoken too.
•205th Ave – Agency Assist – Officer assisted Sherburne Deputy on a medical emergency.
•Norwood Ln – Lift Assist – Officers assisted a party who was uninjured.
