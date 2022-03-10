• 198th Ave – Security Alarm – No problems found.
• Aberdeen Way – Animal Call – Dog outside barking and shivering. Unable to contact owner. Dog was taken to a safe place until owner was contacted.
• Hwy 10 – Traffic Stop – Enforced speed limit. Citation issued for not obtaining a MN License.
• 177th St – Suspicious Vehicle – Officers located tire tracks in the snow leading to the rear of a business not typically occupied on Sunday morning. A vehicle was located. A nearby door was unlocked. Contact made with employees inside. They were getting work done while it was quiet.
• City Wide – Parking – Winter parking citations issued for vehicles the plows went around.
• County Rd 43 – Vehicle Off Road – Checked a vehicle in the ditch. It was unoccupied.
Saturday, March 5
• Hwy 10 – Agency Assist – Officers assisted ERPD by watching for a vehicle associated with a person that fled on foot. The vehicle did not pass by BL officers.
• Hwy 25 – Traffic Stop – Stop for equipment. Citation issued to the suspended driver.
• County Rd 14 – Agency Assist – Wright County requested help on a traffic stop with a possible impaired driver that did not pullover right away.
• Truman Dr – Agency Assist – Obtained information for Becker PD.
• Hwy 10/County 11 – Traffic Stop – Stop for equipment. Driver was Canceled IPS and had three felony warrants from different counties. A vehicle search turned up potential controlled substance. Party arrested and booked into Sherburne Jail.
Friday, March 4
•Wood Duck Ln – Animal Call – Barking dog complaint. Officer contacted owner.
• County Rd 43 – Agency Assist – Officers assisted Sherburne County Deputy on a crash.
• Martin/Fern – Traffic Stop – Vehicle stopped for an occupant standing in the vehicle’s sunroof. Upon being stopped, the driver and passenger got out and switched places. The vehicle was searched for an odor of marijuana. Citations issued for several offenses.
• Fern St - Fire Call – Fire alarm at apartment building. Issues with system. Big Lake Fire on scene.
• County Rd 43 – Parking – Vehicle parked in private lot with no note left. Attempted to contact the vehicle owner to advise it was not wanted to remain.
Thursday, March 3
• Hwy 10/Lake St – Traffic Stop – Stop for moving violations. Cited for going through a red light.
• County Rd 14 – Agency Assist – Officers assisted with a possible house fire. Was a brush fire.
• Powell St - Harassment - Officers investigated harassment between parties.
• Pintail St - Domestic Disturbance - Officers mediated and separated parties.
• Jefferson Blvd – Security Alarm – Officers responded. No issues.
• Glenwood Ave – Agency Assist – Request from Anoka County to contact a party. Party contacted.
Wednesday, March 2
• 204th Ave – Suspicious Person – Report of a person wearing dark clothing, walking around yelling. Officers checked the area but did not locate the party.
• Lake St S - Trespassing – Officers requested to serve a trespass notice to a business patron that caused problems.
• Eagle Lk Rd N – Liquor Violation – Report of sale to a minor during compliance checks.
• 203rd Ave – Security Alarm – Officers checked building. No issues.
• Pintail St - Civil Complaint - Officers took a civil report.
• Rose/Fern – Traffic Stop – Vehicle stop for registration. Citation issued for suspended driving.
Tuesday, March 1
• Jefferson Blvd – Traffic Stop – Officer recognized a party known to have a revoked license. Officer verified that status was correct. Vehicle was stopped and a citation was issued.
• Truman Dr - Civil Complaint – Report of a civil situation.
• Forest Rd - Fraud - Officers took a report of fraud. Investigation ongoing.
• Minnesota Ave – Vehicle Off Road – A driver went off the roadway after exchanging places with a taller driver. The shorter driver could not reach the brake to stop the car.
• 198th Ave – Vehicle Off Road – A vehicle was found in a ravine. Contact made with registered owner’s father who verified the driver was the owner and they were okay. Vehicle would be removed privately.
• Rose Dr – Security Alarm – Responded and checked. No issues found.
• Humbolt Dr – Suspicious Person – An officer checked someone walking near a business early in the morning. The person was a hired cleaner.
• Hwy 10/168th St – Traffic Stop – Vehicle stop for equipment. Citation issued to suspended driver.
Monday, Feb. 28
• Hwy 10/Euclid – Warrant Arrest – The driver of a vehicle stopped had a warrant. The party was arrested and booked into Sherburne Jail.
• Saint Andrews Ln - Fire Call – Grill on fire on a deck. Fire put out with an extinguisher.
• Fern St - Civil Standby - Officers stoodby while party obtained personal property.
• Mount Curve – Animal Call – Lost dog. Dog returned home for dinner later.
• Pleasant Ave – Canine Assist – Bruno was deployed in Big Lake for a vehicle sniff.
• Hwy 169, ER – Canine Assist – Brune assisted ERPD with a vehicle sniff.
