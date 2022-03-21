Sunday, March 20, 2022

  • Lake Ave – Domestic – Verbal domestic. Officers mediated. Parties separated. 
  • Junegrass Dr – Assault – Assault report taken. 
  • Karen Ln – Parking – Complaint of how a vehicle was parked. Spoke to driver.
  • Hwy 10/Eagle Lk Rd – Agency Assist/Injury Crash – Two vehicle injury crash blocking the intersection. Assisted State Patrol.

 

Saturday, March 19, 2022

  • Harrison Dr – Civil – Questions about taking car keys from someone who was drinking. 
  • 204th Ave – Agency Assist – Checked for a vehicle that fled police in another city.
  • Traverse Ln – Suspicious Vehicle – Called to check a vehicle that was racing around the neighborhood with loud music. Contact made with driver. 
  • Norwood Ln – Lift Assist – Assisted a person that fell and was uninjured. 
  • Lakeshore Dr – Report of property damage. Information gathered. 
  • Hwy 10/Euclid – Traffic Stop – Stop for expired registration. Report completed and submitted to County Attorney for tax evasion charge.
  • 198th Ave – Shooting Complaint – Officers investigated the sound of shooting. Spoke to township resident about the shots. 

 

Friday, March 18, 2022

  • Driftwood Cir – Runaway – Report taken of a juvenile runaway. 
  • Lake St N – Suspicious Activity – Checked a business with an open door.
  • Shore Acres Dr – Disturbance – Report of parties becoming violent. No problems.
  • Polk St – Agency Assist – Investigations assisted MN BCA on a search warrant. 
  • Meadow Ln – Security Alarm – No problems found. 
  • Eagle Lk Rd N – Security Alarm – Employee trip. No problems. 
  • Jefferson Blvd – Property Damage – Report of damage. Investigation ongoing. 
  • Hwy 10 – Agency Assist – Assisted Sherburne County on a juvenile walking along the highway. Juvenile returned home on arrival. Behavioral issue.
  • Teal St – Domestic – Officers mediated. Parties separated. 

Thursday, March 17, 2022

  • Polk St – Agency Assist – Information shared with BLPD concerning an Amber Alert. Officers communicated with Pope County and checked a residence. Officers detained a suspect. State Patrol took custody of the party. Officers secured evidence. 
  • Hwy 10/Lake St – Traffic Complaint – Driver contacted by officer.
  • Norwood Ln – Lift Assist – Officers assisted a party that fell and was uninjured. 
  • Fair Meadows Dr – Ordinance Violation – Officer requested to speak to contractors about materials left on the roadway. 
  • Forest Rd – Found Person – A child was found walking down the road. Officer arrived after child and father were reunited. 
  • Karen Ln – Domestic – Verbal domestic. Parties separated. 
  • Industrial Dr – Security Alarm – No problems found. 
  • Fern St – Suspicious Person – Contacted a person sleeping in a doorway. 
  • Hwy 10/Lakeshore Dr – DWI – Stop for speed. DUI investigation conducted. Driver was arrested. Search warrant was obtained for a fluid collection. Booked into Sherburne Jail. 

Wednesday, March 16, 2022

  • County 43/Forest – Warrant Arrest – Traffic stop conducted for moving violation. Driver was found to have an Anoka County warrant. Arrested. Cited for several violations. Booked into Sherburne Jail. 
  • Maple Ln – Fraud – Fraud report taken.
  • Esther Pkwy – Fire Call – Assisted BLFD on a Carbon Monoxide alarm. 
  • Shoreview Est – Fraud – Fraud report taken.
  • 177th St – Suspicious Activity – Bag with items inside found in front of a business.

Tuesday, March 15, 2022

  • Lake St S/Norwood – PI Accident/Public Assist – Report of a crash with a party laying in the road. Officers responded and found a party changing a flat tire. Provided lights.
  • 198th Ave – Fire Call – Fire alarm. No problems on site. 
  • Junegrass Dr – Animal Call – Request to speak to neighbor about cat at large.
  • Jefferson Blvd – ATV Complaint – Spoke to parties about their ATV use.
  • Eagle Lk Rd S – Domestic – Verbal domestic. Mediated and documented incident.
  • Lake St S/Tarrytown Rd – Traffic Complaint – Contacted a driver about driving conduct. Both appeared to have displayed road rage.

 

Monday, March 14, 2022

  • Hwy 25/County 17 – Traffic Stop – Stop for moving violation. DWI investigation conducted. Driver was arrested for DWI. Booked into Sherburne Jail. 
  • 205th Ave – Civil Complaint – Questions about a party hired to conduct a service.
  • Mount Curve – Theft – Report taken for a theft. Investigation ongoing.
  • Hwy 10/Lakeshore – MV Crash – Vehicle ran over a sign and disabled car. Report taken. Sign moved and tagged for MNDOT. 
  • Eagle Lk Rd S – Fraud – Fraud report taken.
  • Hwy 10/168th St – Vehicle off Road – Provided lights at the railroad overpass for a vehicle to be removed from the ditch. Completed an accident report. 
  • Winnebago St – Harassment – Harassment report taken. 
  • BL City – Parking – Parking citations issued for snow removal violations. 
  • Hwy 10/172ns St – Vehicle off Road – Checked a vehicle in the ditch. Provided a ride to a safe location. 
  • Hwy 10/County 81 – Agency Assist/MV Crash – Assisted State Patrol on a two vehicle crash blocking the roadway. 
  • Station St – 911 Hang Up – Elevator call box. No problems located. 
