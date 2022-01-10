Big Lake Police Report:
Sunday, Jan. 9
• Mitchell Rd - Fire Call – Officers received a call of a dumpster on fire at the end of a driveway. Officers used their fire extinguishers on the fire and assisted Big Lake FD.
• Loon Dr – Court Order Violation – Report of court order violation. Investigation conducted and report submitted for charging.
• Maple Ln - Domestic Assault - Officers dispatched to a domestic disturbance. An individual was found to have been assaulted. Suspect arrested and booked into jail for Domestic Assault.
• Jefferson Blvd – Suspicious Activity – Officers requested to check on a person in the parking lot of a business that was sitting in their vehicle for an extended period of time at closing. Officer investigated and everything checked out.
Saturday, Jan. 8
• Fern St - DWI - Driver was passed out in a vehicle. An investigation determined the driver inhaled an impairing substance. Driver was arrested for DWI. A search warrant for a blood draw was obtained and sample taken. Subject was booked into jail.
• Lake St S – Traffic Complaint – Vehicle drove into a snowbank of a parking lot. Driver was operating the vehicle Recklessly and was cited for Reckless Driving.
Friday, Jan. 7
• Cty 43/Hwy 10 – Traffic Complaint – Call that vehicle was all over the roadway. Vehicle was located in a parking lot unoccupied.
• Lena Trl - Fraud – Report of unemployment fraud.
• Lake St S/Monroe – Vehicle Search – A traffic stop for equipment turned into a vehicle search. Drug paraphernalia and smoking equipment was located. Citations issued.
Thursday, Jan. 6
• Henry Rd – Public Assist – Party was unable to enter residence after being dropped off. Officers assisted in contacting parents, picked up food for the party and made sure they were safe.
• Pond View Ln - Fraud – Report of unemployment fraud.
• Karen Ln – Animal Call – Call requested dogs be checked due to the weather. Owner was contacted.
Wednesday, Jan. 5
• Julie Way – Pick Up Order – Officers requested by Probations to contact a party. Probations requested the party be taken into custody.
• Addison Way – Suspicious Person – Call of a person standing on a street corner carrying a duffle bag. The person left when the caller opened their garage door. Officers checked the area but did not locate the party.
• Forest Rd - Fraud – Report of unemployment fraud.
• Rose Dr - Hit and Run - Report of a vehicle that struck the building and left. Dark green colored SUV. Investigation on-going.
• Hwy 10/172nd St – Public Assist – Transported driver to a safe location after vehicle went into the ditch.
Tuesday, Jan. 4
• Eagle Lk Rd S - Fire Assist – Alarm sounding in a residence. Unable to find a problem. .
Monday, Jan. 3
• Hwy 10/Industrial Dr – Public Assist – Traffic stop conducted for driving conduct. Driver was discovered to be a missing person from South Dakota. Party was brought back to the PD to wait for a family member to respond.
• Independence Dr - Warrant Arrest - Suspect located on an outstanding warrant. Transferred custody to Wright County Sheriff’s Office.
• Mitchell Rd – Animal Call – Caller requested an officer check on a dog left outside. Dog was taken inside.
