Sunday, Dec. 6
• Hwy 10/137th St – Agency Assist – Officers dispatched to a traffic complaint on Hwy 10 near Becker, officers assisted MSP with driver who fought with officers. Driver arrested by MSP for DWI and charged by Big Lake officers for obstruction.
• Fern St/Rose Dr - Marijuana in a Vehicle - Officer stopped vehicle for a traffic violation, could smell burning marijuana, driver issued summons for Marijuana Possession.
• 800 blk Independence Dr - Theft - Report of property theft, investigation ongoing.
• 400 blk Lake St N - Property Damage - Report of damage done to rear window of vehicle.
• 107 Henry Rd - Disturbance - Officers dispatched mediate a verbal disturbance.
Saturday, Dec. 5
• 400 blk Ormsbee St - Harassment - Officers investigated harassment via text message/phone calls.
• Lake St/Hwy 10 - Marijuana in a Vehicle - Officer stopped vehicle for a traffic violation, could smell burning marijuana, driver issued summons for Marijuana Possession.
• 19591 Station St - Domestic Assault - Officers dispatched to a domestic disturbance, on individual found to have been assaulted, suspect arrested and booked into jail for Domestic Assault.
• 16700 blk Marketplace Dr - Property Damage - Report of damage done to air hose at business.
• 100 blk Hiawatha Ave - Property Damage - Report of damage done to truck from a paintball gun.
• 500 blk Minnesota Ave - Marijuana in a Vehicle - Officer stopped vehicle for a traffic violation, could smell burning marijuana, driver issued summons for Marijuana Possession.
Friday, Dec. 4
• Aberdeen Way/Edinburgh Way - DWI - Driver reported to be impaired, found to be under the influence of alcohol, arrested.
• Hwy 10/200th Ave - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
• 100 blk Hiawatha Ave - Property Damage – Outdoor Christmas lights were cut by someone.
• 16700 blk Marketplace Dr - Disturbance - Officers dispatched to gas station for a report of an assault, investigation ongoing.
• 19200 blk Engle Wood Dr - Property Damage - Report of damage done to playground equipment.
• Hwy 10/Eagle Lake Rd – Agency Assist – Officers assisted Minnesota State Patrol with an injury crash.
• Euclid Ave/Sherburne Ave - Marijuana in a Vehicle - Officer stopped vehicle for a traffic violation, could smell burning marijuana, driver issued summons for Marijuana Possession.
Thursday, Dec. 3
• 19591 Station St - Harassment - Officers investigated verbal harassment between parties.
• Hwy 10/Joplin St - Cancelled IPS Driver - Driver stopped for a traffic complaint coming from Elk River, found to be Cancelled Inimical to Public Safety, arrested.
• 100 blk Sherburne Ave - Property Damage - Report of damage done to doors on a vehicle.
• 711 Rose Dr - Disturbance - Officers dispatched to a disturbance of a woman yelling, officers detained the female and she kicked at officers, female arrested and booked into jail, at jail staff found two large knives tucked under her bra.
• 145 Henry Rd - Disturbance - Officers dispatched to mediate a verbal disturbance.
• 100 blk Fair Meadows Dr - Theft - Report of property theft, investigation ongoing.
Wednesday, Dec. 2
• 300 blk Minnesota Ave - Theft - Report of property theft, investigation ongoing.
• 751 Rose Dr - Disturbance - Officers dispatched to mediate a verbal disturbance. Female cited for public nuisance.
• 700 blk Rose Dr - Disturbance - Officers dispatched to mediate a verbal disturbance.
• 115 Henry Rd - Disturbance - Officers dispatched to mediate a verbal disturbance.
Tuesday, Dec. 1
• 100 blk Eagle Lake Rd - Disturbance - Officers dispatched to a female dancing around in the parking lot, mediated.
• 5300 blk Edinburgh Way - Domestic Disturbance - Officers mediated a verbal domestic altercation.
Monday, Nov. 30
• 20100 blk 204th Ave - Fraud - Officers investigating fraud complaint.
• 715 Martin Ave - Fraud - Officers investigating fraud complaint.
• 400 blk Polk St - Theft - Report of property theft, investigation ongoing.
• 500 blk Jefferson Blvd - Disturbance - Officers dispatched to a female yelling at staff. Female cited for public nuisance.
• 400 Polk St - Disturbance - Officers dispatched to mediate a verbal disturbance.
