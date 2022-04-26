Sunday, April 24, 2022
- Maple Ln - Juvenile Complaint – Dispute over vehicle usage.
- Hwy 10 – Traffic Complaint – Vehicle occupant pointed an object at the caller. Caller later identified the object as possibly a Nerf type gun. Officers checked the area for the vehicle.
- Station St – Check Welfare – Juvenile reported to a neighbor their grandparent was not waking up. Officers went to residence and were able to contact grandparent. No problems.
Saturday, April 23, 2022
- Hwy 10/Cty 43 – Agency Assist – Officers assisted a Sherburne Deputy on a traffic stop. Officers provided officer safety for the Deputy. A DWI investigation was conducted. A vehicle search uncovered drugs and a firearm.
- Lakeshore Dr/Sherburne Ave – Traffic Stop – Vehicle stopped for equipment and registration. Vehicle was searched. Citation issued.
- Waite Park – K9 Assist – Bruno was requested to assisted Officers with a vehicle sniff in Waite Park.
- Minnesota Ave – 911 Hang Up – Call from a building phone. Officers checked the building. No problems were located.
- 201st Ave; SC – Agency Assist – Officers assisted Sherburne Deputies on a medical emergency.
- Karen Ln – Suspicious Activity – Report of several parties walking down the roadway talking about breaking into vehicles. Several neighbors had images of the parties. One residence had video of the group pressing the doorbell and running away. Officers checked the area.
- Highline Park – Suspicious Vehicle – Officer checked a vehicle in the park after hours. The parties inside were advised of the hours and asked to leave.
Friday, April 22, 2022
- 203rd Ave; SC – Agency Assist – Officer assisted Sherburne Deputies on a Domestic call.
- Manitou St – Public Assist – A citizen was locked out of their residence. An Officer helped look for a lost key and at other options for entering the residence.
- Forest Rd – CO Alarm – Officers assisted BLFD and Ambulance on a CO alarm with sickness.
- Glenwood Ave – 911 Hang Up – Officers checked an address near where a cell phone made a 911 call. Residents were unfamiliar with the number. No issues found.
- Hwy 10/172nd – Check Welfare – Party laying in the ditch. An officer contacted the party and provided transportation to a safe location.
- 204th Ave/Gordon Ln – Stop Arm Violation – Report received and investigated.
- 203rd Ave – Property Damage – Report taken.
Thursday, April 21, 2022
- 198th Ave – Disturbance – Party afraid of a fight occurring after a comment to another party was not well received. Caller causing issues and was transported to a safe location.
- Henry Rd – Suspicious Activity – Caller thought they smelled marijuana. Officers checked the area.
- Lake St N – Vandalism – Report of parties breaking a window with rocks. Parties located. Officer contacted parents and property owner.
- Traverse Ln – Suspicious Person – Party going door-to-door knocking during dinner time. Party was an approved solicitor.
- January/Houghton Dr – Animal Call – Found dog. Dog was returned to owner.
- Highline Dr – Solicitor – Vendor at a park without proper city approval.
- Sanford Ave – Suspicious Person – Party with backpack pacing. Party was an approved solicitor.
- Cty Rd 43 – Disturbance – Two adults wrestling in a parking lot. They did not cooperate with officers. They were picked up and removed by their coworkers.
- Shannon Dr – Dog Bite – Report of a person bit by a dog. Investigation conducted.
- Cty Rd 43 – Suspicious Activity – Caller believed someone entered their residence. Officer responded and documented the activity.
- Hwy 10/168th St – Traffic Stop – Vehicle stopped for equipment. Driver had a Canceled Inimical to Public Safety driving status. Driver was placed into custody and booked into Sherburne Jail.
Wednesday, April 20, 2022
- Blackduck Ln – Suspicious Activity – Caller reported marijuana use in a residence. An Officer contacted the caller. The caller refused to work with Big Lake Officers.
- Shady Ln – Fire Call – Call from alarm company of a fire alarm. Officers checked and no problems were found.
- Hwy 10/Cty 14 – Agency Assist – An Officer assisted Sherburne Deputies with a medical.
- Hornet Way/Minnesota Ave – Crash – Two vehicle property damage crash.
- Minnesota Ave – 911 Hang Up – Call from a phone with static. No issues were found.
- Lake Ridge – Stop Arm Violation –Report received. Investigation conducted.
- Eagle Lk Rd/Washington – Stop Arm Violation – Report received. Investigation conducted.
- Rose Dr – Traffic Complaint – Report of an almost traffic crash.
- Jefferson Blvd – Agency Assist – An Officer assisted State Patrol with a medical in a vehicle.
- Rose Dr – Security Alarm – Officers responded to an alarm. No problems found.
Tuesday, April 19, 2022
- Lake St N – Disturbance – Juveniles arguing and causing caller to fear a fight would occur. Officer mediated.
- Hwy 10/Eagle Lk Rd – Crash – Two vehicle property damage crash on Hwy 10. Assisted with traffic control and cleaned debris off roadway. State Patrol completed the report.
- Kilbirnie Rd – Fraud – Issues with IP address being stolen. Report taken.
Monday, April 18, 2022
- Pond View Dr – Suspicious Activity – Party with a flashlight looking through a house. Officers checked. Was homeowner. No problems.
- Hugh Ln – Traffic Complaint – Report of vehicle with loud exhaust that drives unsafely through the neighborhood. Information obtained and driver spoken too.
- Westwood Dr – Fraud – Report taken.
- Hwy 10/168th St; SC – Agency Assist – Vehicle crash on top of the railroad overpass. Officers assisted with emergency lights to move traffic to inside lane.
- Hwy 10/194th St – Crash – Vehicle spun out and struck the guardrail. Was blocking right lane. Vehicle removed with a tow and report taken. (Big Lake FD were a great help with lights.)
- 197th Ave – Security Alarm – Officers checked. No issues.
- Marketplace Dr – Public Assist – Party ran out of gas. Officers helped her obtain gas to get home.
