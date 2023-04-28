• Suspicious Person – Eagle Lk Rd/Putnam – Report of a possible impaired person falling. Party located and identified. Probation officer contacted and requested party be arrested for consumption violation. Party arrested and booked into Sherburne Jail.
• Traffic Complaint – Rose Dr – Report received. Investigating.
• Dog Complaint – 204th Ave – Barking dog violation.
Saturday, April 22, 2023
• Traffic Complaint – Eagle Lk Rd/Forest Rd – Vehicle driven to residence. Unable to contact homeowner.
• Dog Complaint – 204th Ave – Barking dog complaint.
• Disturbance – Martin Ave – An intoxicated patron refused to leave a business after being requested. Officers arrived and advised the patron to leave. The patron refused. Officers directed the patron out and the patron fought with them, assaulting one of the officers. The patron was taken into control, arrested, and booked into Sherburne Jail for assault.
• Agency Assist – 203rd Ave – Assisted Sherburne Deputy on a heated civil call.
• Juvenile Complaint – Station St – Assisted mediate for a parent and teenager.
• Fraud – Dundee Alcove – Text messages claiming to be from the Cartel and the recipient needed to do what they were told or would be killed.
• Found Animal – 204th Ave – Dog brought to the PD.
• Security Alarm – Marketplace Dr – Responded. Found workers on site. No problems.
• Public Assist – Hwy 10/Lakeshore Dr – Contact made with the driver of a vehicle with a flat tire. The driver showed signs of impairment. A DWI investigation was conducted. The driver was arrested, tested, and booked into the Sherburne Jail.
Friday, April 21, 2023
• Suspicious Vehicle – Lakeside Park – Contact made. Advised of park hours.
• Suspicious Person – Rose Dr/Phyllis – Two parties spoken with about the dangers of J-walking across the highway in dark clothing.
• Traffic Complaint – Jefferson Blvd – Vehicle located after it was parked and unoccupied.
• Found Property – Co Rd 43 – Found ID turned in to PD for safekeeping.
Thursday, April 20, 2023
• Traffic Stop – Eagle Lk Rd/Washington Ave – Stop for stop sign violation. Signs of impairment. DWI investigation conducted. Driver arrested for DWI. Tested and booked.
• Dog Bite – Earl Rd – Information received of a past action dog bite.
• Disturbance – Norwood Ln – Assisted with an intoxicated party.
• 911 Hang Up – Prism Ave – Responded. Children playing with a phone.
• Found Property – Eagle Lk Rd – Assisted a business notify an owner.
• Lift Assist – Aberdeen Way – Assisted an uninjured party from the floor.
Wednesday, April 19, 2023
• Agency Assist – Hwy 10/168th St – Assisted State Patrol with a vehicle that struck the cable barriers.
• Public Assist – Truman Dr – Called for a theft of a trampoline. Trampoline was located several houses away. Likely blown there. Owner assisted moving it back.
• Community Policing – Lake St N – An officer stopped at a business to talk about mental health and provided contact information for the Sherburne County Co-Responder.
• Security Alarm – Martin Ave – Responded. No problems.
• Disturbance – Norwood Ln – Officers called for a disturbance. Mediated and discussed lawful authority.
• Road Hazard – 205th Ave – Trampoline in the roadway. Moved.
• Road Hazard – Lake St N – Tree leaning across the roadway. Public Works responded.
Tuesday, April 18, 2023
• Traffic Stop – Hwy 10/172nd St. Stop for equipment violation. Drug paraphernalia was seen upon contact. Vehicle search conducted. Passenger arrested for possession of narcotics.
• Suspicious Vehicle – Co Rd 43 – Checked area. Unable to locate.
• Crash – Martin/Fern – Report made after the incident. Information gathered.
• Suspicious Activity – Lakeside Park – Information received and investigated.
• 911 Hang Up – Loon Dr – Responded. Child playing with a phone called. No problems.
• Fire – Minnesota Ave – Grass fire. Responded with BLFD.
• Traffic Complaint – Hwy 10/Co Rd 43 – Traffic control for the signal lights not working.
• Agency Assist – Shared information with a Wright County Deputy regarding fraud.
• Public Assist – Co Rd 73/Mitchell Rd – Traffic control until vehicle was removed.
• Fraud – Eagle Lk Rd N – Accounts opened in the party’s name.
• Agency Assist – Hwy 10/Co Rd 81 – Notified a hit and run just occurred. The running vehicle was located and stopped. Information gathering began. The struck vehicle was disabled and needed to be towed. State Patrol was contacted as the incident occurred on the highway. Remained on scene with State Patrol.
Monday, April 17, 2023
• Dog Complaint – Lee St – Found dog brought to Monticello Animal Facility.
• Agency Assist – Hwy 10/Co Rd 81 – Assisted State Patrol on an injury crash.
• Public Assist – Co Rd 5/Highline – Provided traffic control for a broken-down vehicle.
• Loud Noise – Junegrass Dr – Spoke with homeowner about a noise complaint.
• Lift Assist – Norwood Ln – Assisted uninjured person from the floor.
• Found Property – BLPD – Property turned in for safekeeping. Notices mailed to owners.
• Fire – Prairie Dr – Responded to a fire alarm to find a house on fire. BLFD and other FDs responded.
• Parking Complaint – Lake View Ln – Concerns about parking issue.
