Sunday, April 23, 2023
• Suspicious Person – Eagle Lk Rd/Putnam – Report of a possible impaired person falling. Party located and identified. Probation officer contacted and requested party be arrested for consumption violation. Party arrested and booked into Sherburne Jail.
• Traffic Complaint – Rose Dr – Report received. Investigating.
• Dog Complaint – 204th Ave – Barking dog violation.
Saturday, April 22, 2023
• Traffic Complaint – Eagle Lk Rd/Forest Rd – Vehicle driven to residence. Unable to contact homeowner.
• Dog Complaint – 204th Ave – Barking dog complaint.
• Disturbance – Martin Ave – An intoxicated patron refused to leave a business after being requested. Officers arrived and advised the patron to leave. The patron refused. Officers directed the patron out and the patron fought with them, assaulting one of the officers. The patron was taken into control, arrested, and booked into Sherburne Jail for assault.
• Agency Assist – 203rd Ave – Assisted Sherburne Deputy on a heated civil call.
• Juvenile Complaint – Station St – Assisted mediate for a parent and teenager.
• Fraud – Dundee Alcove – Text messages claiming to be from the Cartel and the recipient needed to do what they were told or would be killed.
• Found Animal – 204th Ave – Dog brought to the PD.
• Dog Complaint – Kilbirnie Rd – Dogs at large.
• Dog Bite – Glen Oaks Cir – Report taken. Investigation begun.
• Security Alarm – Marketplace Dr – Responded. Found workers on site. No problems.
• Public Assist – Hwy 10/Lakeshore Dr – Contact made with the driver of a vehicle with a flat tire. The driver showed signs of impairment. A DWI investigation was conducted. The driver was arrested, tested, and booked into the Sherburne Jail.
