Sunday, April 18
• 100 blk Eagle Lake Rd - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
• 400 Fern St - Disturbance - Officers dispatched mediate a verbal disturbance.
• 19591 Station St - Court Order Violation - Report of the violation of a no contact order, investigation ongoing.
• 100 blk Jefferson Blvd - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
• Powell St/Glenwood Ave - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
Saturday, April 17
• CR 43/205th Ave - DWI - Driver stopped for a traffic violation and found to be under the influence of alcohol. Arrested and booked into jail, see bookings for charges.
• 129 Henry Rd - Disturbance - Officers dispatched mediate a verbal disturbance.
• Hiawatha Ave/Hill St - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
Friday, April 16
• 210 Maple Ln - Disturbance - Officers dispatched mediate a verbal disturbance.
• Hwy 10/CR 50 - DWI - Driver stopped for a traffic violation and found to be under the influence of a narcotic. Arrested and booked into jail, see bookings for charges.
• 18700 Traverse Ln - Fraud - Officers investigating fraud complaint.
• Hwy 10/168th St - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
• 196th St/Highland Trl - Juvenile Complaint - Report of disorderly juveniles, mediated by officers.
• 600 blk Norwood Ln - Theft - Report of property theft, investigation ongoing.
Thursday, April 15
• 300 blk Lake Ave - Fraud - Officers investigating fraud complaint.
• 19595 Station St - Property Damage - Report of damage done to windshield of truck.
• 300 blk Lake St - Court Order Violation - Report of the violation of a no contact order, suspect arrested.
Wednesday, April 14
• 100 blk Eagle Lake Rd - DWI - Driver reported to be huffing something, found to be under the influence, arrested and booked into jail, see bookings for charges.
• 4000 blk Lake Ridge Dr - Domestic Disturbance - Officers mediated a verbal domestic altercation.
• 400 Fern St - Harassment - Officers investigated verbal harassment between parties.
Tuesday, April 13
• Hwy 10/CR 15 - Vehicle Crash with Injuries. Party transported to hospital.
• 4600 blk Pond View Cir - Harassment - Officers investigated verbal harassment between parties.
Monday, April 12
• Hwy 10/Jefferson Blvd - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
• 600 blk Rose Dr - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
• 20100 blk 204th Ave - Harassment - Officers investigated verbal harassment between parties.
• 19200 blk Eagle Lake Rd - Trespassing - Report of a suspect at property who was not welcome there, suspect was cited.
• 19200 blk Eagle Lake Rd - Harassment - Officers investigated verbal harassment between parties.
