Sunday, April 18

• 100 blk Eagle Lake Rd - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.

• 400 Fern St - Disturbance - Officers dispatched mediate a verbal disturbance.

• 19591 Station St - Court Order Violation - Report of the violation of a no contact order, investigation ongoing.

• 100 blk Jefferson Blvd - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.

• Powell St/Glenwood Ave - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.

Saturday, April 17

• CR 43/205th Ave - DWI - Driver stopped for a traffic violation and found to be under the influence of alcohol.  Arrested and booked into jail, see bookings for charges.

• 129 Henry Rd - Disturbance - Officers dispatched mediate a verbal disturbance.

• Hiawatha Ave/Hill St - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.

Friday, April 16

• 210 Maple Ln - Disturbance - Officers dispatched mediate a verbal disturbance.

• Hwy 10/CR 50 - DWI - Driver stopped for a traffic violation and found to be under the influence of a narcotic.  Arrested and booked into jail, see bookings for charges.

• 18700 Traverse Ln - Fraud - Officers investigating fraud complaint.

• Hwy 10/168th St - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.

• 196th St/Highland Trl - Juvenile Complaint - Report of disorderly juveniles, mediated by officers.

• 600 blk Norwood Ln - Theft - Report of property theft, investigation ongoing.

Thursday, April 15

• 300 blk Lake Ave - Fraud - Officers investigating fraud complaint.

• 19595 Station St - Property Damage - Report of damage done to windshield of truck.

• 300 blk Lake St - Court Order Violation - Report of the violation of a no contact order, suspect arrested.

Wednesday, April 14

• 100 blk Eagle Lake Rd - DWI - Driver reported to be huffing something, found to be under the influence, arrested and booked into jail, see bookings for charges.

• 4000 blk Lake Ridge Dr - Domestic Disturbance - Officers mediated a verbal domestic altercation.

• 400 Fern St - Harassment - Officers investigated verbal harassment between parties.

Tuesday, April 13

• Hwy 10/CR 15 - Vehicle Crash with Injuries. Party transported to hospital. 

• 4600 blk Pond View Cir - Harassment - Officers investigated verbal harassment between parties.

Monday, April 12

• Hwy 10/Jefferson Blvd - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.

• 600 blk Rose Dr - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.

• 20100 blk 204th Ave - Harassment - Officers investigated verbal harassment between parties.

• 19200 blk Eagle Lake Rd - Trespassing - Report of a suspect at property who was not welcome there, suspect was cited.

• 19200 blk Eagle Lake Rd - Harassment - Officers investigated verbal harassment between parties.

