Sunday, April 17, 2022
- Highland Trl - Juvenile Complaint – Juvenile not obeying parents. Officers mediated.
- Glenwood Ave- Traffic Complaint – Dirt bike riding up and down road. Spoke to operator.
- Henry Rd - Harassment – Report of assault and Harassment Order violation. Investigation conducted. Party arrested for order violation and assault. Booked into Sherburne Jail.
- Eagle Lk Rd N – Traffic Complaint – Vehicle weaving. Contacted driver.
- Hwy 10/Phyllis – Traffic Stop – Stop for expired registration. Citation issued.
- 198th Ave – Suspicious Person – Officer checked on a party at the Car Condos.
- 176th St – Suspicious Vehicle – Officer contacted a vehicle leaving a business.
- Jefferson Blvd – Drone – Deployed to check the area of the railroad tracks for an impaired party that was causing problems at a business.
Saturday, April 16, 2022
- Cty Rd 11/Hwy 25 – Agency Assist – Assisted Sherburne County with report of vehicles racing. Unable to locate vehicles.
- Phyllis - Civil Standby - Officers requested to stand by while parties obtained personal property.
- 186th St, SC – Agency Assist – Assisted Sherburne County on a security alarm.
- Eagle Lk Rd/Highline – Traffic Complaint – Traffic complaint of a vehicle weaving. Driver was lost. Provided directions to daughter’s house.
- 198th Ave – Alarm – Business alarm. Contacted employee on site. No issues.
- Eagle Lk Rd S – Warrant Attempt – Attempted to locate a party with a warrant.
Friday, April 15, 2022
- Glenwood Ave – 911 Hang Up – Open line with static. No issues at residence.
- Hwy 10/Cty 43 – Stolen Vehicle – An Officer ran a vehicle’s registration and found the vehicle reported stolen. Officers got into the area of Hwy 10 and attempted to stop it as it approached Waco St, ER. The vehicle fled officers. BL Officers pursued until stop sticks were successfully deployed in Ramsey. The Pursuit Intervention Technique (PIT) was used to stop the vehicle. The driver was taken into custody. The driver’s license status was Canceled Inimical to Public Safety.
- Fern St –Fire Call – Assisted Big Lake Fire on a vehicle smoking. A screwdriver fell onto the trunk battery causing it to spark and short out. The spark started the spare tire cover to smolder.
- Lakeside Park – Traffic Complaint – Vehicle doing burnouts in the parking lot. Officer reviewed park cameras. Contacted driver and issued a citation.
- Norwood Dr - Fraud – Report taken.
- Crescent St - Vehicle Crash – Vehicle drove into a yard and crashed into trailers. Driver found to be elderly and confused. Driving home to Iowa from Rochester. Contacted family members to get driver to a safe place. Driver connected with a friend from years ago that lives in Big Lake.
- Oak Ave – Agency Assist – Officer assisted Sherburne County Civil Process with a kick out order.
Thursday, April 14, 2022
- Station St - Domestic - Officers mediated a verbal domestic with property damaged.
- Lake St S - Trespass – Officers requested to remove an unwanted patron.
- Henry Rd - Runaway - Report taken of a runaway juvenile.
- Cty Rd 14/183rd Ave – Agency Assist – Officers assisted Sherburne County on an injury crash. A vehicle left the roadway and struck an electrical pole.
- Rose Dr – Theft – Report from loss prevention sent to Investigations for review and charging.
- Minnesota Ave – Harassment – Report taken. Investigation ongoing.
- Glenwood Ave – 911 Hang Up – Static on open line. Phone issues.
Wednesday, April 13, 2022
- Lake St S/Ormsbee – Traffic Stop – Stop for moving violation. Citation issued.
- 197th St/183rd Ave, SC – Agency Assist – Officer assisted a Sherburne Deputy on a traffic stop.
- Henry Rd - Fire Call - Assisted Big Lake Fire on a cooking fire.
- Shady Ln – Suspicious Activity – Report of items taken and later returned.
- Lake Ridge Dr – Missing Person – Child left residence while parent ran an errand. Child returned home shortly after officers arrived.
- Oregon Ave – Gas Leak – Report of gas odor. Officer assisted Big Lake Fire.
- Norwood Ln – Lift Assist – Officer assisted a party that fell but was uninjured.
- Providence Dr – Animal Call – Report of aggressive dog. Owner spoken too.
- Henry Rd – Suspicious Activity – Report of suspicious activity. Officer checked.
Tuesday, April 12, 2022
- Harrison Dr – 911 Hang Up – Open line with no communication. Officers contacted a party that needed someone to talk too. Information provided.
- Traverse Ln – Security Alarm – Officers checked a residence. No issues found.
- Mitchell Rd - Domestic Assault - Officers dispatched to a domestic. An individual was found to have been assaulted. Juvenile suspect arrested. Transported and booked into Lino Lakes Facility.
- Henry Rd - Harassment – Report of harassment taken.
- Lake Ridge Dr - Civil – Questions about child custody.
- Helen Way – Dog Bite – Report of a dog bite. Investigation conducted.
- Henry Rd – Civil – Questions about property ownership and vehicle registration.
- Aberdeen Way – Suspicious Vehicle – Occupied vehicle parked in front of a residence for significant time. Occupant was a father whose children had a dog mess cleanup business.
- Highline Park – Suspicious Vehicle – Officer checked a vehicle in the park after hours. Two people talking. Advised of park hours.
Monday, April 11, 2022
- Pleasant Ave/Lake St S – Traffic Stop – Stop for equipment violation. Driver gave false name to Officer. Driver was found to have arrest warrants. Passenger was in possession of drugs and was arrested.
- Lake St S – Agency Assist – Isle PD requested Officer contact party regarding a gas drive-off.
- Henry Rd - Harassment – Harassment report taken.
- Independence Dr - Warrant – Officers attempted to locate a party with an arrest warrant.
- 204th Ave – ATV Call – Resident had questions about ATV ordinances and use in this area.
- Glenwood Ave – Civil – Questions about property disagreement.
- Henry Rd – Suspicious Vehicle – Vehicle parked next to bus stop until bus left. Officer located vehicle. Driver was looking for a construction job site in the area.
- 172nd St, SC – Agency Assist – Officers assisted Sherburne County on a business security alarm.
