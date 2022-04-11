Sunday, April 10, 2022
- Edinburgh Way – Animal Call – Loose dog. Officer could not locate dog.
- Ivy St, BC – Agency Assist – An Officer assisted Becker PD on a check welfare call.
- Lakeshore Dr – Suspicious Activity – A person called and said they were punched in the face but gave no other information. Officers checked the area of the phone call. No problems were found, and no one approached them for help.
- January St – Shooting Complaint – Report of several shots from a small caliber gun. Officers checked the area. No other calls were received.
- Delta St – 911 Hang Up – Officers responded and were advised there were no problems.
- Loon Dr – Harassment – Harassment report taken.
Saturday, April 9, 2022
- Loon Dr/Teal – Traffic Complaint – Officers checked the area but did not locate.
- Henry Rd – Harassment – Harassment report taken.
- Lakeside Park – Found Property – A found phone was turned in. It was later returned to owner.
- Lakeside Park – Community Policing – Big Lake Women of Today’s Easter Egg Hunt.
- Highland Trl – Security Alarm – Officers responded. False alarm.
- Bluff Rd – Civil – Officer requested to respond for a civil standby of property.
- 172nd St – Agency Assist – Officers assisted Sherburne County with an emergency on the tracks.
- Hwy 10/Euclid – Traffic Stop – Stop for equipment violation. A vehicle search was conducted. Citation issued for possession of drug paraphernalia.
Friday, April 8, 2022
- Lake St S - Trespassing – Officers called to remove and trespass a party from a business.
- Ormsbee St/Tarry Town – Traffic Stop – Stop for moving violation. Driver had Canceled IPS status and was arrested for driving. Booked into Sherburne Jail.
- Cty 43/Hwy 10 – Public Assist – Vehicle ran out of gas in the roadway. Officer provided emergency lights until driver retrieved gas and was able to move the vehicle.
- William St – Vandalism – Obscene image and vulgar words spray painted on sidewalk. Several parties walked away from the area. Parties were not located. Paint cans were located and taken for evidence processing.
- Henry Rd – Harassment – Harassment report taken.
- Ormsbee St – Fraud – Fraud report taken.
- Rose Dr – Fraud – Fraud report taken.
- Vernon St – Animal Call – Report of dog barking and accumulation of animal waste.
- Independence Dr – Agency Assist – Wright County requested contact with a party.
- Earl Rd – Animal Call – Loose dog. Owner contacted.
- 182nd St – Agency Assist – An Officer assisted Sherburne County on a medical call.
Thursday, April 7, 2022
- Eagle Lk Rd/Grace Dr – Stop Arm Violation – Report received. Investigation ongoing.
- Providence Dr/Sanford Ave – Stop Arm Violation – Report received. Driver contacted.
- Lake Ridge Dr – Fraud – Fraud report taken.
- Cty 43/203rd Ave – Stop Arm Violation – Report received. Investigation ongoing.
- Julie Way – Agency Assist – Sherburne Probations requested contact with a party. Probations requested the party be arrested for violation. Booked into Sherburne Jail.
- Ridge Cir – Burning Complaint – Unattended fire. Contacted resident.
- Traverse Ln – Domestic – Officers responded to a domestic. Parties separated for the night.
Wednesday, April 6, 2022
- Martin Ave – Security Alarm – No problems found.
- Pond View Dr – Drone Deployment – Used at a house fire scene.
Tuesday, April 5, 2022
- Pond View Dr – Arson – Report of smoke pouring out of a house and the attached garage was on fire. Sherburne County Deputies assisted and checked for parties inside the residence. A party was detained on scene. A State Fire Marshall responded. Big Lake Investigators were called-in to manage and process the scene. The detained party was arrested and booked into Sherburne Jail.
- Canvasback St – Suspicious Person – A party tried to get into the caller’s residence. Caller watched and party may have gone into their neighbor’s house. (This call was minutes before the house fire call was received a block away.)
- Hiawatha Ave – Fraud – Fraud report taken.
- Manitou St – Harassment – Harassment report taken.
- Lake St S – Agency Assist – Sherburne Probations requested assistance locating a party.
- 178th St, SC – Agency Assist – An Officer helped Sherburne County on a vehicle crash with a possible impaired driver. The Officer remained on scene during the DWI investigation to provide officer safety for the Deputy. An arrest was made.
- 200th Ave, SC – Agency Assist – Officers assisted Sherburne County by responding to a security alarm. No problems were found.
Monday, April 4, 2022
- Engle Wood/Providence – Traffic Complaint – Vehicles “hot rodding”. Gone on arrival.
- Truman Dr – Domestic – Verbal domestic. Officers mediated.
- Rose Dr – Suspicious Person – Party playing a violin in the parking lot. Gone on arrival.
- Eagle Lk Rd/Hiawatha – MV Crash – Two vehicles. Inspected with officer. Documented.
- Independence Dr – Civil – Civil Standby for property retrieval.
- Monticello – Agency Assist – Wright County asked for an Officer to respond to a traffic stop with five occupants. The Officer provided extra safety for the stop.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.