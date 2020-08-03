Sunday, August 2, 2020
• Highline Dr/196th St - Juvenile Complaint - Report of juveniles climbing on power line tower, mediated by officers.
• 460th blk Ormsbee St - Harassment - Officers investigated verbal harassment between parties.
• 650th blk Forest Rd - Property Damage - Report of damage done to outside of home.
Saturday, August 1, 2020
• 101 Lakeshore Dr – Agency Assist – Report of a male who appeared to be drowning in the water. Officers attempted to rescue the individual. Sherburne County dive team responded. See Sherburne County media release.
• 172nd St/197th Ave - Trespassing - Report of parties on the train tracks, parties removed by officers.
• Minnesota Ave/CR 43 - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
• Hiawatha Ave/Eagle Lake Rd – Bicyclist/Vehicle Crash – Bicyclist struck by a vehicle. Minor injuries to bicyclist.
Friday, July 31, 2020
• Hwy 10/172nd St - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
• 100 blk Henry Rd - Juvenile Complaint - Report of disorderly juveniles, mediated by officers.
• Ormsbee St/Forest Rd - DWI - Driver stopped for a traffic violation and suspected to be under the influence of narcotics. Arrested and booked into jail, see bookings for charges.
Thursday, July 30, 2020
• CR 43/Minnesota Ave – Agency Assist – Report of driver who took out a gun and shot out the tires of another vehicle in Elk River. Officers located the vehicle in Big Lake. Driver initially did not comply with officers’ commands, but eventually exited the vehicle and was placed into custody. A black handgun was located. MN State Patrol investigating.
• 19591 Station St - Domestic Disturbance - Officers mediated a verbal domestic altercation.
• 3300 blk Lake Ridge Dr - Theft - Report of property theft, investigation ongoing.
• 1201 Hill St - Property Damage - Report of damage done to vehicle.
• 5000 blk Mitchell Rd - Domestic Disturbance - Officers mediated a verbal domestic altercation.
Wednesday, July 29, 2020
• Hwy 10/CR 81 - Vehicle Crash with Injuries. Party transported to hospital.
• 19591 Station St - Domestic Disturbance - Officers mediated a verbal domestic altercation.
• 18700 blk Providence Dr - Fraud - Officers investigating fraud complaint.
Tuesday, July 28, 2020
• Hwy 10/CR 15 - Felony Narcotic Arrest – Officer stopped vehicle for traffic violation, could smell burning marijuana coming from vehicle, located methamphetamine, cocaine, and marijuana inside the vehicle. Driver arrested and transported to jail.
• Eagle Lake Rd/Hiawatha Ave - Juvenile Complaint - Report of disorderly juveniles, mediated by officers.
• Eagle Lake Rd/Martin Ave - Disturbance - Officers dispatched mediate a verbal disturbance.
• 500 blk Glenwood Ave - Theft - Report of property theft, investigation ongoing.
• Lakeside Park - Juvenile Complaint - Report of disorderly juveniles, mediated by officers.
Monday, July 27, 2020
• 130 blk Eagle Lake Rd - Warrant Arrest - Suspect located on an outstanding arrest warrant, booked into jail.
• 400 Fern St - Theft - Report of property theft, investigation ongoing.
• Hwy 10/Industrial Dr - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
• 500 blk Glenwood Ave - Theft - Report of property theft, investigation ongoing.
• 600 Minnesota Ave - Theft - Report of property theft, investigation ongoing.
• 400 Fern St - Theft - Report of property theft, investigation ongoing.
• 4580 blk Pond View Dr - Domestic Disturbance - Officers mediated a verbal domestic altercation.
