Sunday, July 19, 2020
• 5180th blk Edinburgh Way - Domestic Disturbance - Officers mediated a verbal domestic altercation.
• 19595 Station St - Property Damage - Report of damage done to vehicle while parked in the lot. Investigation ongoing.
• Sherburne Ave/Euclid Ave - Property Damage - Report of damage done to mailboxes.
• 40th blk Lake St - Fight - Officers investigated a male trying to start fights. Male cited and trespassed.
Saturday, July 18, 2020
• 19595 Station St - Property Damage - Report of damage done to vehicle. Investigation ongoing.
• Hwy 10/Eagle Lake Rd - Felony Narcotic Arrest – Officer stopped vehicle for traffic violation, could smell marijuana coming from inside of vehicle, searched vehicle and located marijuana wax and a handgun. Male arrested.
Friday, July 17, 2020
• Hwy 10/CR 81 - DWI - Driver stopped for a traffic violation and found to be under the influence of alcohol. Arrested and booked into jail, see bookings for charges.
• Hwy 10/Phyllis St - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
Thursday, July 16, 2020
• 18950th blk Eagle Lake Rd S - Juvenile Complaint - Report of juveniles dumping items, investigation ongoing.
• Hwy 10/Lake St - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
Wednesday, July 15, 2020
• Lake St/Norwood Dr - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
• 19250th blk Engle Wood Dr - Juvenile Complaint - Report of disorderly juveniles, mediated by officers.
• 100th blk Henry Rd - Harassment - Officers investigated verbal harassment between parties.
• Pond View Cir/196th St - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
Tuesday, July 14, 2020
• 40th blk Lake St S - Domestic Assault - Officers dispatched to a domestic disturbance, on individual found to have been assaulted, suspect arrested and booked into jail for Domestic Assault.
• Martin Ave/Phyllis St - Theft - Report of property theft, investigation ongoing.
• Hwy 10/172nd St - DWI - Driver stopped for a traffic violation and found to be under the influence of alcohol. Arrested and booked into jail, see bookings for charges.
Monday, July 13, 2020
• 4190th blk Lake Ridge Dr - Harassment - Officers investigated verbal harassment between parties.
• Coborns - Theft - Report of property theft, suspect issued a summons for theft.
