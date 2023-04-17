Sunday, April 16, 2023

  • Suspicious Activity – Lake St/Glenwood Ave – Checked area for reported activity. 
  • Lift Assist – Norwood Ln – Assisted an uninjured party from the floor. 
  • Traffic Complaint – 205th Ave/166th St – Report of a vehicle all over the road. Located by officer. DWI investigation conducted. Driver was placed under arrest for DWI, tested, and booked into Sherburne Jail.
  • Agency Assist – Polk St – Assisted Elk River PD in attempting to locate a runaway. 
  • Traffic Complaint – Sanford Ave – Plow pushing snow across the road. Operator spoken with as snow cannot be pushed across the roadway. 
  • Agency Assist – Hwy 10/Railroad Overpass – Assisted deputy and State Patrol on a crash with multiple injured juvenile passengers. 
  • Funeral Escort – Officers accompanied the procession of Deputy Josh Owen.
