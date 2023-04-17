Suspicious Activity – Lake St/Glenwood Ave – Checked area for reported activity.
Lift Assist – Norwood Ln – Assisted an uninjured party from the floor.
Traffic Complaint – 205th Ave/166th St – Report of a vehicle all over the road. Located by officer. DWI investigation conducted. Driver was placed under arrest for DWI, tested, and booked into Sherburne Jail.
Agency Assist – Polk St – Assisted Elk River PD in attempting to locate a runaway.
Traffic Complaint – Sanford Ave – Plow pushing snow across the road. Operator spoken with as snow cannot be pushed across the roadway.
Agency Assist – Hwy 10/Railroad Overpass – Assisted deputy and State Patrol on a crash with multiple injured juvenile passengers.
Funeral Escort – Officers accompanied the procession of Deputy Josh Owen.
Saturday, April 15, 2023
Crash – Powell St – Revoked driver ran into a parked car. Documented. Citation issued.
Agency Assist – 18100 blk 205th Ave – Assisted deputy with a juvenile walking alone outside. Arrived and juvenile went into the woods. Located juvenile. Parent located officers.
911 Hang Up – Birch Ave – Responded. Accidental dial.
Friday, April 14, 2023
Traffic Complaint – Jefferson Blvd – Report of a driver with an open bottle of alcohol in a parking lot. Vehicle and driver contacted. DWI investigation conducted. Driver was arrested for DWI, tested, and booked into Sherburne Jail. Passenger was assisted to a safe location.
Disturbance – Lakeside Park – Vehicles being loud in the parking lot. Gone when an officer arrived. (May-October, payment for parking or displaying an annual parking pass is required at Lakeside Park. Payment is collected on site through card, $5 vehicle/$20 trailer space. Vehicles are subject to ticket or tow for not paying to park.)
Agency Assist – Hwy 25/Co Rd 11 – Attempted to locate a vehicle for State Patrol involved in a hit and run. Unable to locate.
Stop Arm Violation – Mitchell/Teal – Report received. Investigation begun.
Dog Complaint – William St – Dog off leash. Spoke with dog owner and caller.
Crash – Rose Dr – Three vehicle crash in a parking lot. Investigated.
Crash – Eagle Lk Rd N – Crash in parking lot. Investigated.
Agency Assist – Maple Ln – Assisted St Cloud PD contact a resident.
Found Animal – Highland Trl – Retrieved a found dog. Kept at PD kennel until the owner retrieved.
Agency Assist – Assisted deputies on the burglary of Briggs Lake General Store. Participated in response to the business, a pursuit, and evidence search.
Thursday, April 13, 2023
Disturbing the Peace – Humboldt Dr – Call of a patron harassing customers and staff. Officers made contact and found the party had a Stearns Co warrant. Arrested and transported to Clearwater to meet a Stearns Deputy.
Lift Assist – Norwood Ln – Assisted an uninjured person from the floor.
Hazardous Road Condition – Martin/Fern – Table left in the roadway. Investigating where it came from.
Attempt to Locate – Monroe St – Juvenile left several hours prior. Parent trying to find them. Assisted locating juvenile.
Suspicious Activity – Henry Rd – License plate year sticker taken. Bolts unscrewed.
Agency Assist – 19400 blk Co Rd 43 – Assisted deputy on a security alarm. Checked. No problems found.
Traffic Stop – Fair Meadows/Ormsbee St – Stop for speed. DWI investigation conducted. Driver arrested, tested, and booked into Sherburne Jail.
Suspicious Person – 198th Ave – Juveniles walking along the tracks. Transported home.
Wednesday, April 12, 2023
Traffic Complaint – Eagle Lk Rd S/Sanford – Area checked. Unable to locate.
Domestic – Mitchell Rd – Officers responded and investigated. Juvenile arrested for domestic assault against parent.
Suspicious Vehicle – Lake St N – Vehicle contacted for information received. No problems.
Traffic Stop – 204th Ave/Co Rd 81 – Stop for registration violation. The driver was revoked and had a misdemeanor warrant. Arrested and booked into Sherburne Jail.
Juvenile Complaint – Prairie Dr/172nd St – Kids playing in the pond. No longer there when an officer arrived.
Theft – Henry Rd – Juvenile called for a friend that had a foot scooter taken. Mother spoken with and did not want to file a report at this time.
Disturbing the Peace – Fern St – A customer berated employees and refused to calmly discuss concerns. The party was trespassed from the business by management.
Burning Complaint – Atlantic Blvd – Spoke with resident about burnt material.
Crash – Hiawatha Ave/Golf St – Waved down to receive information about a crash.
Tuesday, April 11, 2023
Traffic Stop – Jefferson Blvd – Stopped for revoked owner and equipment violation. The driver was the owner. A DWI investigation was conducted. The driver was arrested for DWI, tested, and booked into Sherburne Jail.
Community Policing – 204th Ave – An officer on patrol spotted three juveniles wearing helmets while riding their bikes. Ice cream coupon citations were issued to the juveniles.
Suspicious Activity/Fraud – Monroe St – Email received asking for account information to be sent to switch phone provider for a cheaper rate.
Agency Assist – 18600 blk 147th St – Assisted deputy on a 911 hang up. Accidental dial.
Suspicious Activity – Karen Ln – Flatbed driver cutting catalytic converters off towed vehicles. Contacted. The party had ownership paperwork for the vehicles.
Agency Assist – 17800 blk Co Rd 14 – Assisted deputy provide traffic control for a farmer moving irrigation from a field.
Fire Alarm – Jefferson Blvd – Responded with BLFD to a business. Alarm from charged water line. No other problems.
Security Alarm – Shore Acres Dr – Responded and checked. No problems found.
Traffic Stop – Lake St/Norwood Dr – Stop for speed. Vehicle search conducted after odor of marijuana was detected. Citation issued.
Monday, April 10, 2023
Suspicious Vehicle – Aberdeen Way – Gone when officers arrived.
Traffic Complaint – Marcia Dr – Vehicle located, unoccupied.
Crash – Hwy 10/Shoreview Est – Information gathered for a report.
Agency Assist – 16400 blk 205th Ave – Assisted a deputy on a medical emergency.
Vandalism – Susan St – Vehicles vandalized. Owner considering installing security cameras.
Juvenile Complaint – Prairie Dr – Juveniles playing at a construction site. Juveniles spoken with. Construction site checked for damage and theft.
Fraud – Eagle Lk Rd N – Counterfeit coupon used in a fraud. Investigation begun.
Dog Complaint – Loon Dr – Barking dog complaint. Spoke to owner.
Dog Complaint – Lake St N – Dogs running loose. Unable to be located by officer.
Suspicious Activity – Aberdeen Way – Received text messages from unknown sender.
Public Assist – Pleasant Ave – Trailer disconnected from vehicle. Assisted with traffic control.
