Sunday, September 6, 2020
• 900 blk Powell St - Juvenile Complaint - Report of disorderly juvenile, mediated by officers.
• 460 blk Ormsbee St - Harassment - Officers investigated verbal harassment between parties.
• 5600 blk Highland Trl - Domestic Disturbance - Officers mediated a verbal domestic altercation.
• 20040 blk Truman Dr - Disturbance - Officers dispatched mediate a verbal disturbance.
• 450 blk Donna Ct - Theft - Report of property theft, investigation ongoing.
Saturday, September 5, 2020
• 340 blk Monroe St - Disturbance - Officers dispatched mediate a verbal disturbance.
• 1500 blk Powell St - Domestic Disturbance - Officers mediated a verbal domestic altercation.
• Hwy 10/Industrial Dr - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
Friday, September 4, 2020
• 5020 blk Mitchell Rd - Disturbance - Officers dispatched mediate a verbal disturbance.
• Lakeside Park - Juvenile Complaint - Report of disorderly juveniles, mediated by officers.
• 726 Martin Ave - Property Damage - Report of damage done to vehicle in the lot.
• 5510 blk Aberdeen Way - Property Damage - Report of damage done to a mailbox.
• Eagle Lake Rd/Hiawatha Ave – Flee in Motor Vehicle – Officer attempted to stop a dirt bike for a traffic violation, driver fled from officers, officers located the male and arrested for fleeing, obstruction, and DWI refusal. See media release.
Thursday, September 3, 2020
• 700 blk Rose Dr - Marijuana in a Vehicle - Officer stopped vehicle for a traffic violation, could smell burning marijuana, driver issued summons for Marijuana Possession.
• Eagle Lake Rd/Minnesota Ave - Vehicle Crash - Report of a vehicle crash with no injuries, report completed.
• 120 blk Monroe St - Harassment - Officers investigated verbal harassment between parties.
• 800 blk Harrison Dr - Theft - Report of property theft, investigation ongoing.
Wednesday, September 2, 2020
• Lakeside Park - Juvenile Complaint - Report of disorderly juveniles, mediated by officers.
• 340 blk Pleasant Ave - Theft - Report of property theft, investigation ongoing.
• Hwy 10/CR 14 - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
Tuesday, September 1, 2020
• Hwy 25/CR 17 - Marijuana in a Vehicle - Officer stopped vehicle for a traffic violation, could smell burning marijuana, driver issued summons for Marijuana Possession.
• 120 blk Turnberry Trl - Theft - Report of property theft, investigation ongoing.
• 140 blk Turnberry Trl - Theft - Report of property theft, investigation ongoing.
• Hwy 10/Lakeshore Dr - Marijuana in a Vehicle - Officer stopped vehicle for a traffic violation, could smell burning marijuana, driver issued summons for Marijuana Possession.
Monday, August 31, 2020
• 570 blk Eagle Lake Rd - Disturbance - Officers dispatched mediate a verbal disturbance.
• Total Calls for Service for Week: 264
• 2020 Calls for Service: 11,319
• Traffic Stops/Enforcement: 69
• Citations: 10
• Arrests: 1
• Medical Emergency Calls: 7
• Mental Health Holds: 2
• Civil Mediation: 6
