Big Lake Police Badge

Sunday, September 6, 2020

• 900 blk Powell St - Juvenile Complaint - Report of disorderly juvenile, mediated by officers.

• 460 blk Ormsbee St - Harassment - Officers investigated verbal harassment between parties.

• 5600 blk Highland Trl - Domestic Disturbance - Officers mediated a verbal domestic altercation.

• 20040 blk Truman Dr - Disturbance - Officers dispatched mediate a verbal disturbance.

• 450 blk Donna Ct - Theft - Report of property theft, investigation ongoing.

 Saturday, September 5, 2020

• 340 blk Monroe St - Disturbance - Officers dispatched mediate a verbal disturbance.

• 1500 blk Powell St - Domestic Disturbance - Officers mediated a verbal domestic altercation.

• Hwy 10/Industrial Dr - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.

 Friday, September 4, 2020

• 5020 blk Mitchell Rd - Disturbance - Officers dispatched mediate a verbal disturbance.

• Lakeside Park - Juvenile Complaint - Report of disorderly juveniles, mediated by officers.

• 726 Martin Ave - Property Damage - Report of damage done to vehicle in the lot. 

• 5510 blk Aberdeen Way - Property Damage - Report of damage done to a mailbox. 

• Eagle Lake Rd/Hiawatha Ave – Flee in Motor Vehicle – Officer attempted to stop a dirt bike for a traffic violation, driver fled from officers, officers located the male and arrested for fleeing, obstruction, and DWI refusal. See media release. 

 Thursday, September 3, 2020

• 700 blk Rose Dr - Marijuana in a Vehicle - Officer stopped vehicle for a traffic violation, could smell burning marijuana, driver issued summons for Marijuana Possession.

• Eagle Lake Rd/Minnesota Ave - Vehicle Crash - Report of a vehicle crash with no injuries, report completed.

• 120 blk Monroe St - Harassment - Officers investigated verbal harassment between parties.

• 800 blk Harrison Dr - Theft - Report of property theft, investigation ongoing.

 Wednesday, September 2, 2020

• Lakeside Park - Juvenile Complaint - Report of disorderly juveniles, mediated by officers.

• 340 blk Pleasant Ave - Theft - Report of property theft, investigation ongoing.

• Hwy 10/CR 14 - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.

Tuesday, September 1, 2020

• Hwy 25/CR 17 - Marijuana in a Vehicle - Officer stopped vehicle for a traffic violation, could smell burning marijuana, driver issued summons for Marijuana Possession.

• 120 blk Turnberry Trl - Theft - Report of property theft, investigation ongoing.

• 140 blk Turnberry Trl - Theft - Report of property theft, investigation ongoing.

• Hwy 10/Lakeshore Dr - Marijuana in a Vehicle - Officer stopped vehicle for a traffic violation, could smell burning marijuana, driver issued summons for Marijuana Possession.

  

Monday, August 31, 2020

• 570 blk Eagle Lake Rd - Disturbance - Officers dispatched mediate a verbal disturbance.

                                                

• Total Calls for Service for Week: 264

• 2020 Calls for Service: 11,319 

• Traffic Stops/Enforcement: 69 

• Citations: 10

• Arrests: 1

• Medical Emergency Calls: 7

• Mental Health Holds: 2

• Civil Mediation: 6

